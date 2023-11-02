Hamas member says they will repeat attacks until Israel is destroyed

Ghazi Hamad, a senior member of Hamas, has welcomed the large-scale attack on Israel on 7 October, during which civilians were killed en masse, and promised that the Palestinian terrorist group would repeat such attacks many times in the future until it destroyed Israel.

Source: The Times of Israel

Quote: "Israel is a country that has no place on our land. We must remove it because it constitutes a security, military and political catastrophe to the Arab and Islamic nation. We are not ashamed to say this."

Details: The terrorist called the existence of Israel "illogical" and added that it should be wiped off "all the Palestinian lands."

Asked if that meant the total destruction of Israel, Hamad replied: "Yes, of course."

Quote: "We must teach Israel a lesson, and we will do it again and again. The Al-Aqsa Deluge [the name Hamas gave its 7 October onslaught - ed.] is just the first time, and there will be a second, a third, a fourth. Will we have to pay a price? Yes, and we are ready to pay it. We are called a nation of martyrs, and we are proud to sacrifice martyrs."

He also repeated the false claim that Hamas did not intend to harm the civilian population, explaining the massacres by alleged "complications" on the ground.

Why it matters: Over the past three weeks, there has been overwhelming evidence of deliberate attacks on Israeli civilians, carried out at the direction of Hamas commanders. In many cases, terrorists went from house to house and executed or burned entire families. Another 260 civilians were killed at an open-air music festival.

Quote: "We are the victims of the occupation. Period. Therefore, nobody should blame us for the things we do. On 7 October, 10 October, one-millionth October, everything we do is justified."

Background:

On 7 October, about 3,000 terrorists led by Hamas broke through the border into Israel from the Gaza Strip by land, air and sea, killing about 1,400 people and capturing at least 245 hostages of all ages under the cover of thousands of missiles fired at Israeli cities and towns.

The vast majority of those killed during the capture of border settlements by terrorists were civilians − including infants, children and the elderly. Entire families were executed in their homes, and more than 260 people were killed at an open-air festival, many of them with particular cruelty.

Israel responded with a large-scale military offensive in Gaza aimed at destroying the infrastructure of Hamas, and promised to eliminate the entire terrorist group that rules the Sector after a bloody coup in 2007. Jerusalem says it is targeting all areas where Hamas operates while trying to minimise civilian casualties.

Gaza's health ministry, which is run by Hamas, said more than 8,700 people were killed in Israeli strikes. The same numbers were quoted by the UN. However, the media emphasise that these cannot be verified. They are believed to include both civilians and Hamas members who died in Gaza, including in misfires by the terrorist group’s own missiles.

