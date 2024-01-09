Hamas ministry: Another 126 killed in Gaza Strip over last 24 hours

A further 126 people have been killed and 241 injured in the Gaza Strip within the last 24 hours as a result of the Israeli military operation, the Hamas-controlled health authority says.

The number of Palestinians killed since the start of the war has risen to 23,210, the authority added. According to the latest figures, 59,167 people had also been injured in the three-month onslaught. The figures could not be independently verified.

Terrorists from Islamist Hamas and other extremist groups murdered more than 1,200 people in Israel on October 7 and kidnapped some 240. Since then, the Jewish state has been carrying out heavy airstrikes on the sealed-off coastal area and has also been conducting a massive ground offensive.