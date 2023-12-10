Hamas: No Hostages Will Leave Gaza ‘Alive’ Unless Demands Met

Hamas has said that no hostages will leave Gaza “alive” unless the group’s demands are met. “Neither the fascist enemy and its arrogant leadership... nor its supporters... can take their prisoners alive without an exchange and negotiation and meeting the demands of the resistance,” Abu Obeida, spokesman for Hamas’ armed wing, said in a televised broadcast, the Telegraph reported, referring to the release of Palestinian prisoners held by Israel. “We have no choice but to fight this barbaric occupier in every neighborhood, street and alley,” he said.

Before the recent Israel/Hamas truce collapsed, 105 hostages held by Hamas were freed, including 80 Israelis released in exchange for 240 Palestinian prisoners. 137 Israeli hostages are still reportedly being held captive. Obeida said that the “temporary truce proved our credibility,” adding that 180 Israeli personnel carriers, tanks and bulldozers had been partially or fully destroyed since fighting resumed.

Read it at Daily Telegraph

Read more at The Daily Beast.