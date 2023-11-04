Hamas, not Israel, is perpetrating ‘collective punishment’ in Gaza

The allegation by some human rights groups that Israel’s actions to defend itself from murderous attacks constitutes collective punishment of the people of Gaza is wrong in law and dangerous in practice.

Collective punishment, as defined in international law, is backward-looking. It relates to past events and prohibits punishing a population for crimes they did not personally commit. Israel’s actions, however, are forward-looking. It seeks to prevent the Oct. 7 massacre from ever happening again. Israel isn’t losing soldiers every day in Gaza to punish the people there, but to hunt down Hamas terrorists in their tunnels and command centres, cynically built underneath civilian infrastructure.

Weighing the likelihood of civilian harm against the imperative of defeating a terrorist machine is an agonising process, one that Israel grapples with every day, both internally and in discussions with its closest allies. But the typical group of experts in Geneva who recently condemned the Israeli war effort as collective punishment saw no need for such painful deliberations. The group lacked a single military expert to consider the challenge of meeting a critical defensive goal.

This goal includes the need to confront the 100,000 fighters that Hamas’ leaders proudly claim, the hundreds of miles of underground terror tunnels, and the thousands of rockets and missiles continue to send Israelis to bomb shelters each day.

The scale of this threat, deliberately entrenched within civilian centres, suggests that even extensive damage to ostensibly civilian structures may be legitimate. There is an important debate to be had about the right balance to be struck, but the “experts” simply chose to evade it and reward Hamas’ cynical strategy of civilian shielding.

The allegation of collective punishment has also been used to object to Israel’s calls to the civilian population to leave the areas of terrorist entrenchment and move to safer areas in southern Gaza. Hamas, eager to use civilians as human shields, has tried to stop the evacuation by blockading exit routes and confiscating car keys. It has found an ally in gullible international officials.

The absurdity of the argument becomes apparent when one considers the alternatives it offers Israel: either to attack the terrorist occupied structures without regard to civilian casualties, or to leave them untouched and so to broadcast a message to every terrorist group in the world that if they set up shop among civilians they can act with impunity.

The dangerous misnomer of collective punishment is being applied too to Israel’s reluctance to allow supplies into Gaza without effective arrangements to guarantee that they will not continue to be diverted to Hamas’s terrorist activity.

Agnes Callamard, Secretary General of Amnesty International, has insisted that if Israel does not ensure the needs of Gazans are met, this amounts to the crime of collective punishment. She failed to note that, as UN officials have now admitted, Hamas has regularly stolen supplies intended for the people of Gaza both to hoard for its underground terror empire and to actively perpetuate humanitarian suffering above ground. Indeed, one of its first attacks in this conflict was to destroy the Kerem Shalom and Erez crossing points, critical channels of aid for Gazan citizens. Israel has rightly insisted on ensuring that aid to reaches its proper recipients, with new arrangements permitting the entry of a hundred truckloads of supplies a day.

Callamard’s insistence that Israel immediately restore Gaza’s electricity supply would also have merited a reality check. Of the 50 per cent of Gaza’s electricity that has been provided by Israel, nine out of ten of the electricity lines from Israel to Gaza have been put out of action by Hamas’ own missile attacks.

Hamas has also stolen and stockpiled as much as a million litres of fuel to ventilate its terror tunnels and operate its rocket launchers. The charge from some in the international community that a failure by Israel to provide additional fuel to meet civilian needs is a form of collective punishment beggars belief. It effectively demands that Israel fund and support the war of terror being waged against it. International law is not a suicide pact. It provides no basis for such a claim.

There is indeed collective punishment of the people of Gaza, but it is perpetrated by Hamas. Laying the blame for Hamas’ abuse of civilians at Israel’s door only rewards these inhuman tactics and ensures that they will be copycatted by terrorist groups in other places. Genuine humanitarian concern must look this reality in the face and place the blame for the suffering of Gaza squarely where it belongs.

Daniel Taub is an international lawyer who served as Israeli Ambassador to the UK from 2011 to 2015

