The Palestinian Islamist group Hamas commended Russian dictator, Vladimir Putin , and “Russia’s tireless efforts” in the ongoing conflict with Israel, CNN reported on Oct. 14, citing a statement from the militant group.

Hamas values Putin’s stance on “Zionist aggression against our people” and his rejection of the siege of Gaza, the cessation of humanitarian aid, and “attacks on the safe civilian population.”

The Russian dictator called on both Israel and Hamas to “minimize or eliminate civilian casualties,” and on October 13, with the Russian Foreign Affairs Ministry of Foreign Affairs issuing a similar appeal, reported CNN.

Russia’s remarks come at a time when Russia is actively pursuing its military campaign against Ukraine and is facing an investigation by the International Criminal Court for alleged crimes against humanity, including accusations of targeting civilian populations.

In addition to Putin’s comments, Russia’s ambassador to the United Nations, Vasily Nebenzya, circulated a resolution on Oct. 13 calling for a ceasefire.

