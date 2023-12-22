Hamas puts Gaza deaths at over 20,000 as more foreigners set to leave

Palestinians inspect the remnants of a car hit in an Israeli air strike and killing three Palestinians, amid continuing battles between Israel and the Palestinian militant group Hamas. Abed Rahim Khatib/dpa

The number of Palestinians killed in the Gaza Strip has risen to 20,057 since the start of Israeli bombardment of the territory in October, Hamas-controlled health authorities said on Friday.

In the past two days, some 390 people were killed, the Health Ministry in Gaza said. A total of 53,320 people have been injured, including thousands of children.

The figures cannot be independently verified, but the UN and observers point out that the authority's figures have proved to be generally credible in the past.

The Israeli military offensive in Gaza was triggered by the worst massacre in Israel's history, carried out by gunmen from Hamas and other groups on October 7.

About 1,200 people, mostly civilians, were killed in southern Israel and another 240 were taken hostage, some of whom were released during a brief truce.

Israel launched massive airstrikes on Gaza with the stated aim of eliminating Hamas, followed by a ground offensive that began in late October.

International calls have since then grown louder for a ceasefire as the civilian toll in Gaza rises.

A vote in the UN Security Council on a possible ceasefire in Gaza was delayed again on Thursday, with permanent council member and Israel ally the US still seeking a text that it could vote for.

Passages were deleted from a previous draft under pressure from the US, including a paragraph condemning all violations of international humanitarian law, including all indiscriminate attacks on civilians and civilian objects.

Israel argues that a ceasefire would allow Hamas, which is categorized as a terrorist group by the EU and the US, to regroup and carry out further attacks.

Israel's military called on residents of the al-Bureij refugee camp in the centre of the Gaza Strip to flee to shelters around 6 kilometres to the south.

Israel recently announced its intention to extend its ground offensive to other areas of the Gaza Strip.

The army also announced a four-hour pause in fighting in a neighbourhood of Rafah in the south of the Gaza Strip on Friday.

Meanwhile, dozens of foreigners and Palestinians with dual citizenship were set to leave the embattled coastal strip on Friday, according to a list issued by the Palestinian border authority at the Rafah border crossing.

The list includes people with British, US and Mexican citizenship.

Since the start of the war more than two months ago, hundreds of foreigners and dual nationals have crossed to Egypt via Rafah.

The Egyptian Foreign Ministry said in November that there were some 7,000 people from 60 countries in the Gaza Strip who were waiting to evacuate.

It is unclear how many foreigners and Palestinians with second passports are currently still in Gaza.

