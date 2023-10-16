Hamas ready to release hostages if Israeli airstrikes stop: Iran

Iran’s Foreign Ministry claimed that the militant group Hamas is prepared to release the hostages it’s holding in Gaza if Israel ceases its airstrikes.

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Nasser Kanaani said Hamas officials “stated that they are ready to take necessary measures to release the citizens and civilians held by resistant groups, but their point was that such measures require preparations that are impossible under daily bombardment by the Zionists against various parts of Gaza,” The Associated Press reported.

Israel said Monday that Hamas is believed to be holding 199 people hostage, which is up from the previous estimate. This includes children and the elderly and is also believed to include U.S. citizens.

National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby told reporters last week there was a “very small” number of Americans believed to be held as hostages, but he wasn’t aware of proof of life and couldn’t provide details about their whereabouts or condition.

Speaking at a news conference, Kanaani said that Hamas has stated that “they have no problem to continue resisting.”

“They said the resistance holds military capability to continue resisting in the field for a long time,” he said, speaking of Hamas.

The State Department is also warning Americans not to travel to Gaza and is asking Americans to “reconsider” traveling to Israel and the West Bank.

Hamas launched its deadly attack more than a week ago, prompting Israel to declare war on the group. Israel has said more than 1,400 Israelis have been killed so far. At least 2,750 Palestinians have also been killed and another 9,700 wounded, according to the Gaza Health Ministry.

