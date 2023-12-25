Hamas rejects short ceasefire, pushes for permanent truce

Palestinians inspect the rubble of destroyed buildings after heavy Israeli bombardment of the Al-Maghazi camp in the central Gaza Strip. The Hamas-controlled Ministry of Health said more than 70 people were killed. Mohammed Talatene/dpa

The militant Palestinian organization Hamas rejected a temporary ceasefire in the Gaza war and instead is calling for a permanent truce in a statement released Monday evening.

"We emphasize that there will be no negotiations without a comprehensive end to the aggression," Hamas said.

The Hamas leadership is pushing for "a complete and not just temporary end to the massacre of our people," the statement further noted.

The response comes following an Arab media report suggesting that Egypt has drafted a proposal to end the Gaza war in multiple stages.

According to the report, the initial phase involves enforcing a ceasefire lasting at least two weeks, during which 40 hostages held in the Gaza Strip would be exchanged for 120 Palestinians imprisoned in Israel.

This would be followed by dialogue mediated by Egypt.

A third phase would then provide for a complete ceasefire and a comprehensive agreement on the exchange of hostages and prisoners.

The final step would lead to Israel's withdrawal from Gaza and all displaced persons could return home.

