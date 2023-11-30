Hamas Releases Hostages as Ceasefire Set to Continue

Hamas said it released the sixth batch of hostages from Gaza on the night of Wednesday, November 29, as Israel announced the ceasefire would continue.

Video released by Hamas’s al-Qassam Brigades shows militants handing some of the captives over to Red Cross workers in Gaza.

The Qatari government said the group of hostages released on Wednesday included two Russian citizens and four Thai nationals.

Israel’s military said on Thursday that a temporary truce with Hamas would continue “in light of the mediators’ efforts to continue the process of releasing hostages, and subject to the terms of the agreement." Credit: Al-Qassam Brigades via Storyful

Video Transcript

[SIREN CHIRPING]

[ENGINES REVVING & CHATTER]

- [NON-ENGLISH SPEECH]

- It's OK.

[ENGINES HUMMING]

- Nice to see you.

[INTERPOSING VOICES]

- Let's go. [INAUDIBLE]

- [INAUDIBLE]

- OK.

- [INAUDIBLE]

- We are from the Red Cross.

- Goodbye.

- Congratulations.

- Goodbye. [INAUDIBLE]. OK?

- [INAUDIBLE]

[LAUGHTER]

- [INAUDIBLE]

- Goodbye.

- Goodbye.

- Welcome.

- [INAUDIBLE]. Goodbye, goodbye.

- Congratulations.

- Take care [INAUDIBLE].

- Goodbye.

- Good luck. [INAUDIBLE]

- Bye-bye, [INAUDIBLE], bye-bye. We go home. Bye.

- [NON-ENGLISH SPEECH]

- Oh, goodbye, goodbye, goodbye, goodbye.

- [INAUDIBLE] good luck.

[ENGINES HUMMING & CHATTER]

- [INAUDIBLE]

- [INAUDIBLE] I miss you [INAUDIBLE]. I know [INAUDIBLE]. Goodbye.

- Bye-bye, [INAUDIBLE].

- Bye-bye.

- [NON-ENGLISH SPEECH]