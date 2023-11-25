Hamas releases second group of Israeli hostages

The Hamas terrorist group has announced that it had handed over 13 Israeli and seven foreign hostages to the Red Cross for release, and the Israeli Defence Forces (IDF) confirmed this information.

Source: The Times of Israel

Details: On Saturday evening, Hamas announced that it had handed over 20 hostages to the Red Cross: 13 Israelis and seven foreigners.

The hostages are to be taken to the Egyptian border crossing of Rafah, where they will be handed over to Israeli officials.

The IDF has confirmed that 13 Israeli hostages are in the hands of the Red Cross and are on their way to the Rafah border crossing in Egypt. From there, they will be escorted by Israeli officials and transferred to Israeli territory.

Background:

Earlier on Saturday, Hamas' military wing said it had decided to postpone the release of the second group of Israeli hostages due to Israel's alleged failure to comply with the terms of the agreement.

On 24 November, a four-day ceasefire began between Israel and Hamas militants.

On the evening of 24 November, the first 13 Israeli hostages, accompanied by the International Committee of the Red Cross, left the Gaza Strip through the Rafah crossing.

Israeli Defence Minister Yoav Gallant said that intense fighting in the Middle East would continue for at least two months after the temporary ceasefire.

