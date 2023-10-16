Hamas releases video of 21-year-old woman taken hostage

Hamas has released what is believed to be the first video of an Israeli hostage kidnapped during its surprise incursion on Oct. 7.

“Hi, I’m Mia Shem, 21 years old from Shoham. Currently, I’m in Gaza,” the young woman says in Hebrew, according to The Jerusalem Post. “I returned early Saturday morning from Sderot; I was at a party. I was seriously injured in my hand. I underwent surgery on my hand at the hospital [in Gaza] for 3 hours.”

The video, which was posted on Hamas’s Telegram channel on Monday, shows Shem apparently receiving medical treatment to her right arm.

“They are taking care of me, giving me medicine, everything is fine. I only ask that they bring me home as soon as possible to my parents, to my siblings. Get me out of here as soon as possible. Please,” she pleads.

ADVERTISEMENT Advertisement

The video’s caption says Shem was captured on the first day of the attack, dubbed the Al-Aqsa Flood Battle. She was among thousands of young Israelis attending the Supernova music festival outside Re’im when Hamas fighters swept in, killing at least 260 people.

Shem’s aunt told Israeli media that they’re thankful to know she is alive, The Post reported.

“This is a very significant step, and we want our girl at home,” her aunt said. “We demand that the countries of the free world make sure that she return to us.”

More than a million people have fled their homes in the Gaza Strip ahead of an expected Israel ground invasion that seeks to eliminate Hamas’ leadership after its deadly cross-border attack.

Israeli forces have positioned themselves along Gaza’s border and drilled for what Israel said would be a broad campaign to dismantle the militant group. A week of blistering airstrikes have demolished neighborhoods but failed to stop militant rocket fire into Israel.

Aid groups warn an Israeli ground offensive could hasten a humanitarian crisis.

More than 4,000 people have been killed in Israel and Gaza since Hamas launched its bloody rampage and almost 200 Israelis, including children, were taken hostage.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTLA.