Hamas reportedly releases 2 American hostages in Gaza

Earlier this week, Israelis look at photos of kidnapped people during a protest for the release of hostages held by Hamas militants in Gaza. On Friday, two American hostages reportedly were released, though the news was not verified by Israeli authorities. Photo by Debbie Hill/UPI

Oct. 20 (UPI) -- Hamas on Friday announced the release of two American hostages in Gaza, a mother and daughter that the militant organization said it freed for humanitarian reasons.

Hamas did not identify the two and a spokesperson said the release comes after Qatar efforts "prove to the American people and the world that the claims made by [U.S. president Joe] Biden and his fascist administration are false and baseless."

There was no immediate confirmation about the hostage release from Israel.

The Islamist group didn't explain how or when the hostages were allegedly released.

A report by the Jerusalem Post identified the two as Judith and Natalie Raanan and said the mother is in poor health, according to sources it did not name.

Family members have been told about the release, the report said.

This is a breaking news story. Check back later for more details.