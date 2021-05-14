Hamas rockets launch overnight into Israel as airstrikes continue to target Gaza
As Israeli airstrikes and Gazan rocket attacks continue, in Israel, Imtiaz Tyab reports on a huge security mobilization underway in mixed Arab and Jewish towns and cities, with many having their main entry points blocked off by Israeli forces.
VLADIMIR DUTHIERS: Israel is building up forces for a potential invasion of Gaza, escalating the region's worst crisis in years. The Israeli military bombarded targets inside Gaza overnight, while Palestinian militants fired more rockets from the territory. This week's attacks have killed at least eight Israelis and more than 100 Palestinians. Imtiaz Tyab is near the border with Gaza, where Israeli troops are amassing. Good morning.
IMTIAZ TYAB: Good morning. Well, we're very close to the barrier with Gaza. And you can see Israeli tanks sort of stretching all the way down that way. We have Israeli soldiers there as well. And this really follows what is perhaps the most intense night of fighting inside the Gaza Strip, with Israeli forces carrying out airstrike after airstrike, and indeed, ground forces firing munitions into the Gaza Strip, in what people in Gaza are saying something they have never seen in all the years of fighting.
It's the heaviest bombardment of Gaza yet. Overnight, Israeli airstrikes pummeled the densely populated Palestinian territory, while on the ground, Israeli soldiers fired artillery shells from their positions along the separation wall, smashing Hamas tunnel networks. Thousands of Palestinians fled the assault carrying whatever they could, with parents clinging on to their children.
- [NON-ENGLISH SPEECH]
IMTIAZ TYAB: This woman says, the kids are all afraid. Even us adults, who have been in war since our childhood, are afraid. We cannot bear this anymore.
Israel's relentless campaign was clouded with confusion, after a military spokesperson told the international media on Thursday that its soldiers were, quote, "on the ground in Gaza," then later saying they weren't, an apparent miscommunication the Israeli media says could have been part of a deliberate ploy to confuse Hamas. But it didn't slow Hamas's campaign of rocket fire. 1,800 have been fired at Israel since the conflict began. In the Israeli town of Sirdot, where a five-year-old child was killed in rocket fire on Wednesday, residents were calling for blood.
- It's very, very difficult to live under these circumstances, and the government should wipe out Gaza. It should wipe out Gaza once and for all.
IMTIAZ TYAB: Israel is facing multiple fronts, as violence continues to rage in the country's mixed Jewish and Arab towns in the worst communal fighting seen for decades.
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has refused a ceasefire agreement with Hamas, and is vowing to crush the unrest in Israel with a quote, "iron fist," which many are wearing could lead to more bloodshed.
GAYLE KING: Thank you, Imtiaz Tyab, reporting from Israel.