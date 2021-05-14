Hamas rockets launch overnight into Israel as airstrikes continue to target Gaza

As Israeli airstrikes and Gazan rocket attacks continue, in Israel, Imtiaz Tyab reports on a huge security mobilization underway in mixed Arab and Jewish towns and cities, with many having their main entry points blocked off by Israeli forces.

Video Transcript

VLADIMIR DUTHIERS: Israel is building up forces for a potential invasion of Gaza, escalating the region's worst crisis in years. The Israeli military bombarded targets inside Gaza overnight, while Palestinian militants fired more rockets from the territory. This week's attacks have killed at least eight Israelis and more than 100 Palestinians. Imtiaz Tyab is near the border with Gaza, where Israeli troops are amassing. Good morning.

IMTIAZ TYAB: Good morning. Well, we're very close to the barrier with Gaza. And you can see Israeli tanks sort of stretching all the way down that way. We have Israeli soldiers there as well. And this really follows what is perhaps the most intense night of fighting inside the Gaza Strip, with Israeli forces carrying out airstrike after airstrike, and indeed, ground forces firing munitions into the Gaza Strip, in what people in Gaza are saying something they have never seen in all the years of fighting.

It's the heaviest bombardment of Gaza yet. Overnight, Israeli airstrikes pummeled the densely populated Palestinian territory, while on the ground, Israeli soldiers fired artillery shells from their positions along the separation wall, smashing Hamas tunnel networks. Thousands of Palestinians fled the assault carrying whatever they could, with parents clinging on to their children.

- [NON-ENGLISH SPEECH]

IMTIAZ TYAB: This woman says, the kids are all afraid. Even us adults, who have been in war since our childhood, are afraid. We cannot bear this anymore.

Israel's relentless campaign was clouded with confusion, after a military spokesperson told the international media on Thursday that its soldiers were, quote, "on the ground in Gaza," then later saying they weren't, an apparent miscommunication the Israeli media says could have been part of a deliberate ploy to confuse Hamas. But it didn't slow Hamas's campaign of rocket fire. 1,800 have been fired at Israel since the conflict began. In the Israeli town of Sirdot, where a five-year-old child was killed in rocket fire on Wednesday, residents were calling for blood.

- It's very, very difficult to live under these circumstances, and the government should wipe out Gaza. It should wipe out Gaza once and for all.

[INTERPOSING VOICES]

IMTIAZ TYAB: Israel is facing multiple fronts, as violence continues to rage in the country's mixed Jewish and Arab towns in the worst communal fighting seen for decades.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has refused a ceasefire agreement with Hamas, and is vowing to crush the unrest in Israel with a quote, "iron fist," which many are wearing could lead to more bloodshed.

GAYLE KING: Thank you, Imtiaz Tyab, reporting from Israel.

Recommended Stories

  • Russian bailiffs show up at US broadcaster's office

    Russian court bailiffs showed up Friday at Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty's Moscow bureau to notify it about the launch of enforcement proceedings over unpaid fines as part of mounting pressure on the U.S.-funded broadcaster. RFE/RL President Jamie Fly said the broadcaster's Moscow bank accounts were also frozen Friday in what he denounced as a serious escalation in the Russian government's campaign to drive it out of the country. Last year, Russia’s media watchdog Roskomnadzor ordered the media designated as foreign agents, including RFE/RL, to add a lengthy statement to news reports, social media posts and audiovisual materials specifying that the content was created by an outlet “performing the functions of a foreign agent.”

  • Instagram blocks messages on al-Aqsa mosque mistaking it for terrorist hashtag

    Instagram has removed posts naming the Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem after mistakenly associating it with a terrorist organisation, according to a leaked company message. Facebook, which owns Instagram, said in the message that “al-Aqsa” is often “included in the names of several restricted organisations”. No organisations were directly named in the internal memo, but Aqsa Martyrs Brigade has been classified as a terrorist body by the US State Department. Numerous other organisations including “al-Aqsa” in their name and have been sanctioned. It has added another point of tension during one of the worst spasms of communal violence Israel has seen in years - and comes as the Israeli military is drawing up plans to invade Gaza, while a fresh wave of riots led to 400 arrests overnight. “I want to apologise for the frustration these mistakes have caused,” a Facebook employee said, admitting that content had been removed accidentally, in a memo shared with the New York Times. The employee, who works on the issue of “dangerous organisations” said the company understands the “vital importance” of the mosque to Palestinians and Muslims.

  • No normal life for Israelis in range of Gaza rockets

    Sirens wail, radio broadcasts are interrupted, cellphones beep with Red Alerts every few seconds, and warning messages flash up on TV. This has become the routine across large areas of central and southern Israel, from small towns bordering Gaza to metropolitan Tel Aviv and southern Beersheva. More than 2,000 rockets have been launched by Hamas and other armed Palestinian groups into Israel this week alone, amid the most serious fighting between Israel and Gaza militants since 2014.

  • SpaceX's inaugural moon-tour private astronaut is heading to the International Space Station first

    SpaceX private spaceflight ambitions got a big boost in 2018 when Japanese entrepreneur and billionaire Yusaku Maezawa announced he'd be taking a trip aboard a SpaceX Crew Dragon on a round-trip flight passing the moon. Maezawa is still on track to make that trip by 2023, according to current schedules, but he's so eager to get to space that he just announced he'll make a visit to the International Space Station as a private astronaut this December. Maezawa will go as a client of Space Adventures, on a Russian Soyuz rocket set to take off from Kazakhstan on December 8, and he'll be accompanied by his production assistant Yozo Hirano.

  • Death toll mounts as fighting between Israel and Hamas intensifies

    At least 109 Palestinians and seven people in Israel have been killed since recent fighting between Israel's military and Hamas began Monday. The big picture: Israel began massing troops on its border with Gaza on Thursday, launching attacks from the air and ground as Hamas continued to fire rockets into Israel. Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeThis week has also seen the worst inter-communal violence in Israel since the start of the Second Intifada in 2000.The attacks come days after escalating violence in Jerusalem that injured hundreds of Palestinians and several Israeli police officers during protests over the planned evictions of six Palestinian families to make way for Jewish settlers. Rockets light up the night sky as they are fired towards Israel from Beit Lahia in the northern Gaza Strip on May 14. Photo: Mohammed Abed/AFP via Getty Images Smoke and flames rise after Israeli forces launched ground and air attacks towards Gaza Strip on May 14. Photo: Ashraf Amra/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images Palestinian civil defense teams take part in rescue work at the rubble of a building belonging to a Palestinian family after Israeli airstrikes in Gaza on May 13. The fighting has killed at least 28 Palestinian children. Photo: Mustafa Hassona/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images A man in the central Israeli city of Petah Tikva on May 13 checks the damage from a rocket launched from the Hamas-controlled Gaza Strip. Photo: Gil Cohen-Magen/AFP via Getty Images Smoke and flames rise after Israeli fighter jets conducted airstrikes in Gaza on May 13. Photo: Ashraf Amra/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images Israeli forces and firefighters inspect damage at a house in Yehud, near Tel Aviv, after rockets were launched toward Israel from the Gaza Strip on May 12. At least one Israeli child has died since the fighting began. Photo: Gil Cohen-Magen/AFP via Getty Images A fire rages at sunrise in Khan Yunish following an Israeli airstrike in southern Gaza on May 12. Photo: Youssef Massoud/AFP via Getty Images Smoke billows on May 12 at Ashkelon's refinery, hit by Hamas rockets the previous day in southern Israel, near the Gaza Strip. Photo: Jack Guez/AFP via Getty Images People gather at the site of a collapsed building in the aftermath of Israeli air strikes on Gaza City on May 11. Photo: Mahmud Hams/AFP via Getty Images Rockets are launched from Gaza toward the coastal city of Tel Aviv, Israel on May 11. Photo: Anas Baba/AFP via Getty Images A young Palestinian comforts an injured boy receiving medical care al-Shifa hospital after an Israeli air strike in Gaza on May 11. Photo: Mahmud HamsA/AFP via Getty Images Israeli emergency services transport an injured man in the town of Holon near Tel Aviv, on May 11. Photo: Gideon Markowicz/AFP via Getty Images Israeli soldiers fire tear gas at Palestinian demonstrators at the Qalandiya checkpoint between Ramallah and Jerusalem, in the occupied West Bank, on May 11. Photo: Abbas Momani/AFP via Getty Images A Palestinian protester burns tires in response to Israeli security forces at the Beit El checkpoint early on May 12. Photo: Issam Rimawi/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images A Palestinian man holds an injured girl awaiting medical care at al-Shifa hospital, after an Israeli air strike in Gaza city, on May 11. Nine children were among 24 Palestinians killed in Israeli airstrikes the previous day, AP reports. Photo: Mahmud Hams/AFP via Getty Images A Rabbi inspects the damage inside a religious school in the central Israeli city of Lod, near Tel Aviv, on May 11 following overnight exchanges of fire. Photo: Ahmad Gharabli/AFP via Getty Images Palestinian medics evacuating a wounded person during protests in Jerusalem's al-Aqsa mosque compound on May 10. Photo: Ahmad Ghabarli/AFP via Getty Images Palestinians respond to Israeli forces during a protest against attacks by Israeli police on Palestinians at Masjid al-Aqsa, in Nablus, West Bank early on May 11. Photo: Mamoun Wazwaz/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images Israeli forces during a Palestinian protest at Masjid al-Aqsa, in Nablus, West Bank, early on May 11. Photo: Mamoun Wazwaz/Anadolu Agency via Getty ImagesEditor's note: This article has been updated to reflect the latest exchanges and more photos.Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Saudi Arabia is trying to patch things up with bitter rivals Iran and Turkey, showing MBS knows the US isn't batting for him anymore

    Biden is stepping away from the Middle East and trying to get back on good terms with Iran, leaving Saudi Arabia worried about its existing feuds.

  • Arab politician warns Israel is 'on the brink of a civil war'

    With violent clashes between Jews and Arabs taking place in cities across Israel, there are fears that if the fighting continues to escalate, war is inevitable. "We're on the brink of a civil war," Esawi Frej, an Arab member of parliament with the Meretz party, tweeted. "Hamas missiles are the least of our problems for a country in which Jewish and Arab rioters take to the street to lynch civilians." Since Monday, Israel has been conducting airstrikes in Gaza, leveling Hamas buildings and killing members of the militant group, plus dozens of civilians. In return, Hamas has been firing thousands of rockets into Israel, with some reaching Tel Aviv. Seven Israelis have been killed. On Wednesday, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Israel has rejected Hamas' requests for a ceasefire, and he expects the military campaign to continue for at least another seven days. There have been several vicious attacks in the mixed Arab-Jewish town of Lod, including stabbings of several Jews and shootings of Arabs, Haaretz reports. A curfew is in place from 8 p.m. to 4 a.m. to keep residents inside their homes and non-residents out of the city. In the Tel Aviv suburb Bat Yam, right-wing Israelis smashed windows at Arab-owned businesses, and several extremists pulled a man who appeared to be Arab from his car, beating him and leaving him bloody on the ground. Police said an investigation has been opened, and "we will get to each and every one of the attackers who participated in this horrifying lynching." More stories from theweek.comRepublicans' dishonest war against 'critical race theory'There's growing speculation that Meghan Markle and Prince Harry will name their daughter 'Philippa'The Republican theory of unemployment is classic Marx

  • Hong Kong tycoon Jimmy Lai's Taiwan paper to stop print edition

    The Taiwan arm of Hong Kong media tycoon Jimmy Lai's Apple Daily is to stop publishing its print version, the newspaper said on Friday, blaming declining advertising revenue and more difficult business conditions in Hong Kong linked to politics. The Taiwan Apple Daily was set up in 2003 as a sister paper to the original Hong Kong edition, and is known for its colourful and sometimes racy coverage of everything from politics to celebrity scandal.

  • All congressional Democrats say they've been vaccinated against the coronavirus

    Every Democratic member of Congress said they have received a coronavirus vaccine, while House Republicans are lagging behind in getting vaccinated, according to CNN.Why it matters: After the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced that vaccinated people no longer have to wear masks during certain indoor and outdoor activities on Thursday, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) said face masks would still be required in the House until all members and floor staff are vaccinated.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free."Are they all vaccinated?" Pelosi asked Thursday when questioned if masks rules in the chamber were going to change after the new CDC guidelines.By the numbers: House of Representatives: All 219 House Democrats told CNN they have been inoculated against the virus.Only 95 of 212 House Republicans said they have been vaccinated, while 112 did not respond to CNN's questions.Reps. Tom Massie (R-Ky.) and Guy Reschenthaler (R-Pa.) said they have not gotten a vaccine since they have antibodies from a previous infection. Reps. Greg Steube (R-Fla.), Kat Cammack (R-Fla.) and Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) said they did not want to share their private information with CNN.Senate: 50 Senate Democrats said they have been vaccinated. 46 of 50 Republican senators reported being vaccinated, while Sens. Kevin Cramer (R-N.D.) and Mike Braun (R-Ind.) did not share their vaccination status.Sens. Ron Johnson (R-Wisc.) and Rand Paul (R-Ky.) said they already had been infected by the virus and therefore do not need a vaccine.The CDC recommends that people who were previously infected with COVID-19 still get the vaccine. The big picture: Polling has shown that vaccine hesitancy is more common among people who identify as Republican, and vaccine hesitancy in general hampers the country's ability to achieve herd immunity against the virus.Many public health experts and scientists now believe the country actually won't achieve herd immunity but will instead have to manage the threat of the virus for years.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • At least 12 killed in Kabul mosque blast, shattering Eid ceasefire

    A bomb ripped through a mosque in northern Kabul during Friday prayers and killed 12 worshippers, Afghan police said. Spokesman Ferdaws Faramarz said the mosque's imam, Mofti Naiman, was among the dead. Another 15 people were wounded. The bomb exploded as prayers had begun. A worshipper at the mosque, Muhibullah Sahebzada, said he had just stepped into the mosque when the explosion went off. Stunned, he heard the sound of screams, including children, as smoke filled the mosque.

  • U.S. Coast Guard Ships Fired Warning Shots at Iranian Speedboats

    The U.S. Navy called the interaction in the Strait of Hormuz "unsafe and unprofessional."

  • Colonial Restarts Pipeline With Supply Chain Far From Normal

    (Bloomberg) -- The largest fuel pipeline in the U.S. restarted its entire system after a cyberattack nearly a week ago, but said it will take several days for the supply chain to return to normal.Colonial Pipeline Co. has started delivering products like gasoline, diesel and jet fuel to all of the markets it serves, the pipeline operator said in a statement on Thursday, but some areas may experience service interruptions during the restart process. The system, which transports products from Gulf Coast refineries as far north as New York, is running at less than half of capacity, according to people familiar with the matter.Earlier, it emerged that the operating company paid almost $5 million in untraceable cryptocurrency to Eastern European hackers last week to help get gasoline and jet fuel flowing again along the Eastern Seaboard. Fuel shortages from Florida to Virginia continue and Colonial said its system is about 5.5 days behind its current schedule.In a message to filling stations, U.S. President Joe Biden said in a White House briefing on Thursday, “Do not -- I repeat, do not -- try to take advantage of consumers during this time.”The attack on Colonial occurred just weeks before the U.S. Memorial Day Holiday and the start of the summer driving season, with many Americans expected to eagerly take to the roads and the skies after pandemic-induced lockdowns. Over the last few years, attacks by hackers to critical energy infrastructure have become more common. In 2018, a cyberattack brought down a third-party communications system used by several natural gas pipelines operators across the U.S.Earlier in the week, average U.S. pump prices surged above $3 a gallon for the first time in six years as motorists raced to fill tanks. U.S. gasoline futures rose to $2.1051 a gallon on Friday after dropping 3% on Thursday. More than half of stations in Virginia, North Carolina and South Carolina were still without fuel Thursday, according to retail-tracker GasBuddy. And in Miami, an area not even directly fed by the pipeline, nearly 40% of stations are without gasoline.Hospitals, railroads and ambulance services that rely on fuel for generators are the main priority as supply trickles in, said Cheryl Waters, president of Atlanta Fuel Company, which services customers in states including Georgia, North Carolina and east Alabama. She expects it will take 10-14 days for her company’s operations to return to normal.“We’re just being very careful with who we sell our fuel to,” said Waters. “We’re saving it back for our essential businesses.”While Colonial works to resume normal operations, it said that some line segments were operated manually and may be ahead of the 5.5 day estimated delay.Meanwhile, TravelCenters of America is also curbing purchases in some regions, including parts of Tennessee. Trot Raney, a trucker from Wake Forest, North Carolina, shared with Bloomberg photos of signs advising $200 limits on diesel purchases at a TCA in Knoxville. He said he was taking a few days off to avoid the shortages.“We may be limiting the amount of gallons per purchase depending on location and supply availability in the local market. As the Colonial Pipeline restarts production, we anticipate intermittent diesel and gas outages for the next several days while the supply chain returns to normal operations,” according to a TCA spokeswoman.As of Thursday morning, about 20,000 barrels an hour of gasoline and other refined products were flowing east on Colonial’s pipeline out of Baton Rouge, Louisiana, according to people who asked not to be identified because the information is commercially sensitive. Throughput starts outside of Houston at 25,000 barrels an hour and slows from there beyond Baton Rouge, the people said.Amid the constraints, fuel traders were even paying each other extra to gain access to the pipeline, the first time that’s happened since before the pandemic.New York Attorney General Letitia James issued an alert to New Yorkers concerning potential gasoline price gouging and urged consumers to report dramatic price increases.“Don’t panic,” Biden said on Thursday. “I know seeing lines at the pumps or gas stations with no gas can be extremely stressful, but this is a temporary situation. Do not get more gas than you need the next few days.” Biden also said the pipeline should be reaching fully capacity soon.Meanwhile, a top U.S. energy regulator said gaps in pipeline cybersecurity must be filled following the Colonial attack. “We need to improve our cybersecurity standards and requirements to keep up with these evolving threats, especially as they relate to our critical infrastructure,” Neil Chatterjee, a commissioner and former chairman at the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission, said in a Bloomberg Television interview on Thursday.In an effort to ease the crisis, the Biden administration earlier this week temporarily waived century-old shipping restrictions to allow one foreign-flagged ocean-going tanker to transport gasoline and jet fuel to the East Coast. The White House also waived some gasoline requirements. empowering 10 states to allow heavier-than-normal truck loads of fuels.Colonial normally ships about 2.5 million barrels (105 million gallons) each day, an amount that exceeds the entire oil consumption of Germany. This isn’t the first time Colonial has been forced to shut down. In 2016, an explosion kept the system offline for days, raising gasoline prices and forcing the New York Harbor market to become more dependent on imports of fuel from overseas.(Updates gasoline futures sixth paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Israel's "change bloc" collapses, leaving Netanyahu in charge

    In a dramatic shift that comes amid fighting in the Gaza strip and clashes between Jewish and Arab citizens in Israel, right-wing kingmaker Naftali Bennett has announced he will no longer seek an alternative government to oust Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.Why it matters: Bennett had been on the verge of a power-sharing deal with centrist opposition leader Yair Lapid that would have made him prime minister for two years until Lapid rotated into the job. Without Bennett, Lapid has no path to a majority, and Israel will almost certainly head for its fifth election since 2019 with Netanyahu still in his post.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeThe big picture: After yet another indecisive election in March, Netanyahu had the first opportunity to form a government but failed to do so. The mandate then passed to Lapid last week, leaving Netanyahu in his most vulnerable position politically since he became prime minister in 2009.In addition to convincing Bennett to join forces with his center-left bloc, Lapid also needed the support of an Arab party to reach a majority. Thus he was also negotiating with Mansour Abbas, the leader of the Islamist Ra'am party.Driving the news: Those negotiations were suspended after the fighting in Gaza started on Monday, with Abbas suspending his participation and Bennett also wavering.Just as the crisis made it politically difficult for Abbas to consider joining the next Israeli government, it also increased the pressure on the conservative Bennett to reject any pact with Ra'am, which is a sister movement to Hamas.Bennett announced on Thursday that an alternative government was no longer on the table, and said he would instead negotiate with Netanyahu over a potential right-wing government.He cited the "emergency situation" in Israeli cities that have both Israeli and Arab citizens, which he said "demands the use of force and sending the military into the cities” — something that would be impossible in a government backed by Ra'am.Lapid gave a speech shortly thereafter and said Bennett was making a mistake. He stressed that he would continue to try to form a government for the 20 days remaining in his mandate. “If we can’t, we will go for an unneeded election and we will win," Lapid said.Between the lines: The collapse of the alternative government shows the deep effect the inter-communal violence in Israel has had on the country’s politics, far beyond the fighting in Gaza.What’s next: The expiration of Lapid's mandate will be followed by a 21-day period in which any member of the Knesset can form a government if they can get the support of 61 members of the 120-member body.During this period, Netanyahu is expected to try and pass a law to change the electoral system to allow prime ministers to be directly elected. Bennett could potentially strike a deal with Netanyahu to merge his Yamina party with Netanyahu's Likud to get prime spots on the Likud electoral list.Worth noting: Netanyahu will likely wage the next election campaign while standing trial for corruption.Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Colonial Pipeline Reportedly Paid $5 Million Ransom After Hack

    The temporary shutdown of the pipeline led to a hike in gas prices and prompted panicked consumers to buy fuel.

  • Mexican union was set to lose disputed GM workers' vote -report

    MEXICO CITY (Reuters) -General Motors Co workers in Mexico were on track to scrap the contract negotiated by one of the country's biggest unions, according to a Mexican government report on a vote last month that led to a U.S. complaint under a new North American free trade deal. On Wednesday, the Biden administration called for a probe into allegations that worker rights were denied at GM's Silao pickup truck plant during the vote to ratify workers' collective contract with the Confederation of Mexican Workers (CTM). Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador on Thursday said he accepted the U.S. recommendation to make sure there would be no fraud in union votes, noting that many "irregularities" had been detected in the union-led vote at GM.

  • Israeli ground troops join the fight near Gaza, raising threat of war

    Israeli ground troops have joined the fight near the Gaza Strip, the Israel Defense Forces announced on Thursday night. Driving the news: While tanks and artillery were deployed for the first time on Thursday, the IDF says no ground troops have crossed into Gaza. Israel has called up 9,000 reservists and massed at least three brigades on the frontier with Gaza, which is controlled by Hamas.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.The last ground war between Israel and Hamas took place in 2014.The big picture: The current escalation began on Monday in Jerusalem, where Palestinians were protesting the planned evictions of six Palestinian families in favor of Jewish settlers, and Israeli nationalists were planning an annual march to celebrate the reunification of the city under Israeli control.With the city braced for violence, Israeli police raided the al-Aqsa Mosque compound, or Temple Mount, and violently dispersed Palestinian protesters, some of whom were throwing stones.As images from al-Aqsa spread around the region, Hamas warned that they would attack Israel if Israeli police didn’t leave the compound, one of the holiest sites for both Muslims and Jews.An air war has followed, with Hamas firing thousands of rockets from Gaza and Israel conducting airstrikes, which the Gaza Health Ministry says have killed at least 109 Palestinians, including 28 children. Several high-rise buildings have been toppled, and the Israeli military says it has killed several Hamas commanders.One Israeli soldier and six others, including one child in Israel have been killed by Hamas attacks, which have targeted Israel's largest cities. Most of the rockets fired from Gaza have been intercepted by Israel's Iron Dome aerial defense system.International actors including the UN, U.S. and Egypt have been attempting to prevent further escalation, though the Biden administration has repeatedly emphasized Israel’s right to defend itself and has not publicly called for a ceasefire.Meanwhile, in the streets of Israeli cities with Jewish and Arab residents, horrific scenes of mob violence have unfolded over the past three nights, with both Arab and Jewish individuals and businesses targeted.It’s the worst inter-communal violence in Israel since the start of the Second Intifada in 2000, Axios’ Barak Ravid reports.Thursday's escalation comes on the Eid al-Fitr holiday, normally a joyous day on which Muslims celebrate the end of Ramadan.Go deeper: Israel's "change bloc" collapses, leaving Netanyahu in chargeEditor's note: This story has been updated to reflect that the IDF confirmed no ground troops have entered Gaza. Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Soccer-Conte, Martinez settle scores with friendly boxing match

    Players and staff built a makeshift ring using cones and tape, with Conte and Martinez both wearing boxing gloves as they were introduced by Inter striker turned ring announcer Romelu Lukaku. "Live from Madison Square Garden, It's Lautaro Martinez!" said Lukaku as the players cheered for the Argentine striker in a video posted https://twitter.com/Inter_en/status/1392876413238366211 on the club's Twitter account.

  • Inflation re-cycling: Chinese exporters pass higher costs on to customers around the world

    A metal coatings plant in China's manufacturing hub has been hit by price increases of up to 30% for raw materials including steel, aluminium, thinner and paint since the Chinese New Year in February. The firm has had no choice but to pass most of these higher costs on to its clients, including those in the United States, said King Lau, who helps run Dongguan-based Kam Pin Industrial Ltd, in Guangdong province. "Our customers understand, because it is happening to many different kinds of industries including home appliances, mobile phones, vehicles," Lau said, referring to price hikes by Chinese exporters.

  • Blame game begins as Afghanistan situation worsens

    The U.S. and NATO military withdrawal may still be in its early phases, but the finger-pointing over who will be to blame for losing Afghanistan has already begun.

  • Dramatic photo shows Israel unleashing its Iron Dome interceptors against rockets from Gaza

    Israel's Iron Dome system tracks incoming rockets and fires projectiles to destroy them before they land.