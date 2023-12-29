Hamas-run Health Ministry says 187 killed in one day in Gaza Strip

Palestinian mother Asmaa Naser (C) mourns the bodies of her twin children, Ahmed and Jihan Naser, who were killed after an Israeli air strike on the Nuseirat camp, at Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital in Deir El-Balah in the central Gaza Strip. Ali Hamad/APA Images via ZUMA Press Wire/dpa

A total of 187 people have been killed in one day in fresh Israeli attacks in the Gaza Strip, the Health Ministry controlled by the militant Palestinian organization Hamas said on Friday.

The ministry added that 312 Palestinians were injured.

The total number of Palestinians killed in the Gaza Strip since the start of the war rose to 21,507.

The number was last given on Thursday as 21,320. According to this information, 55,915 other people have been injured.

The figures cannot be confirmed, but the UN and other observers point out that the authority's figures have proven to be credible in the past.

The war was triggered by the worst massacre in Israel's history, carried out by fighters from the Islamist Hamas and other extremist groups on October 7 in Israel near the border with Gaza.

As a result, around 1,200 people were killed on the Israeli side, including at least 850 civilians.

People mourn near the bodies of Palestinians killed after an Israeli raid last night on Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip, at Abu Youssef Al-Najjar Hospital. Mohammed Talatene/dpa

People inspect a damaged building after an Israeli raid on Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip as battles continue between Israel and the Palestinian Hamas movement. Mohammed Talatene/dpa