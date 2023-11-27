Hamas sets free 11 more Israeli hostages

The Israel Defence Forces (IDF) have confirmed that Hamas has handed over 11 Israeli hostages to the Red Cross.

Source: IDF; The Times of Israel

Quote from IDF: "Based on information that was received from the Red Cross, 11 hostages are currently on their way to Israeli territory."

Details: Two 3-year-olds and children aged 11 to 16 were among the 11 civilians that Hamas handed over to the Red Cross.

ISRAELI HOSTAGES RELEASED ON 27 NOVEMBER 2023.PHOTO: THE TIMES OF ISRAEL

Background:

At 07:00 on 24 November, a four-day ceasefire began between Israel and Hamas militants.

On the evening of 24 November, the first 13 Israeli hostages, accompanied by the International Committee of the Red Cross, left the Gaza Strip through the Rafah crossing.

On 25 November, Hamas claimed that it had handed over 13 Israeli and seven foreign hostages to the Red Cross for release, and the IDF confirmed this information.

On 26 November, Israel freed 39 Palestinians under a temporary ceasefire agreement. The International Committee of the Red Cross also noted that it had helped release 19 Palestinian prisoners from Israeli detention centres.

Under the terms of the talks, during the truce, Hamas is to free 50 hostages taken captive on 7 October, and the Israeli authorities are to release 150 Palestinian prisoners.

