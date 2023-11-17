Hamas Terrorist Who Paraded Shani Louk’s Body in Gaza Is Dead, Mother Says

One of the men who paraded Shani Louk’s partially naked body through Gaza is dead, her mother says. German-Israeli tattoo artist Louk, 22, was at the music festival in southern Israel attacked by Hamas gunmen on Oct. 7. Disturbing video footage appeared online soon after appearing to show Louk unconscious in the back of a pickup truck surrounded by armed men. Her family believed she was alive for weeks, but Israeli officials later said Louk was dead after a piece of her skull was located. One of the men seen in the truck video is “not alive anymore,” Louk’s mother, Ricarda Louk, told Rabbi Shmuley Boteach in an interview broadcast on Facebook. She said she had learned “by chance” that the man believed to be her daughter’s captor had been killed, according to The Times, but did not elaborate on how she found out. “It didn’t mean too much to me—there are so many bad people that did those horrible things, and it’s just one less,” Ricarda said.

We are devastated to share that the death of 23 year old German-Israeli Shani Luk was confirmed.



Shani who was kidnapped from a music festival and tortured and paraded around Gaza by Hamas terrorists, experienced unfathomable horrors.



Our hearts are broken 💔.



