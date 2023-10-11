Hamas terrorists hint at heavy price for Israeli hostages with four chilling words to relatives

Gilad Shalit, pictured in 2011, is a former Israeli soldier who was kidnapped in 2006 and later exchanged for 1,027 Palestinian prisoners - AFP

Hamas terrorists have hinted at a heavy price for hostages in direct phone calls with relatives.

The militants have answered the phones of some of their victims, telling the relatives simply: “Kidnap. Gaza. Gilad Shalit.”

Gilad Shalit is a former Israeli soldier who was kidnapped in 2006 and later exchanged for 1,027 Palestinian prisoners.

Details of the phone calls with Hamas were revealed to The Telegraph by relatives of a family of 11 who were apparently taken hostage from the Be’eri, a self-sustaining kibbutz of 1,000 residents near Gaza.

The extended family, which includes parents, three young children aged three to 12, cousins, a disabled uncle and his carer, were kidnapped at gunpoint by Hamas. Their home was found burned to the ground on Saturday with the entire family missing.

After trying for many hours to reach them by phone, a man with a strong Arabic accent answered and said in broken Hebrew that they had been kidnapped. Their phones’ locations show they are in Gaza.

Hamas says it won’t negotiate over the estimated 150 hostages while Israel is bombing Gaza, and has said the captives are being used as human shields.

Israel declared war on Hamas and has unleashed thousands of air strikes on positions inside Gaza.

Eight of the 11 family members have German, Austrian or Italian nationalities.

A video seen by The Telegraph shows the devastation of their family home at Be’eri, located near to the border with Gaza, where more than 100 bodies were found.

Annalee Milstein, 34, is married to the family’s son Yuval and lived in the house next door. The couple were away at the time but started receiving messages at 6.30am on Saturday about rockets being fired in the area – not infrequent in the kibbutz so close to Gaza.

Family hear gunshots from safe room

But gradually things started to get worse as Yuval’s family heard gunshots and voices of Hamas members from their safe room.

“They said they were very scared together at home in the panic room. They didn’t know if they would make it. I had never heard Yuval’s father speak in such a hopeless way,” she said.

The couple lost contact at 11.20am. No bodies were found at the houses.

Mrs Milstein made a heartfelt appeal to the governments of Europe to help liberate the family as well as others in Hamas captivity.

“The Israeli government, the UN, European countries need to do whatever they can to get all of these hundreds of people kidnapped out of Gaza safe and sound. Get whoever is still safe and has a chance to continue living their lives out safe.”

She continued: “How would you feel if it had been your loved ones, not knowing if they have clean water, if they’re dead or alive? A three-year-old girl, God knows what they’re doing to her, if there is anyone to hug her.”

On Wednesday, Germany called on Qatar, where Hamas leaders live, to mediate the release of hostages.

“Various actors in the region, including Qatar, must play an important role, because they have channels that we do not have,” Annalena Baerbock, the foreign minister, told MPs, ahead of a visit by Qatar’s emir to Berlin on Thursday.

Mrs Milstein, a psychotherapist, expressed anger at the failures of Israel’s security, but most of all at the terrorists who took her family, and appealed to them to release the family.

“I’m furious and mad at whoever didn’t help keep them safe but I’m most mad at Hamas, the people who kidnapped them. This is like an Isis move. It was so professional, they were practising for months.”

Great-grandfather survived Holocaust

The great-grandfather of the family, who died last year, had survived the Holocaust in Europe.

“When I heard about this on Saturday morning, I thought how crazy that these were a family of Holocaust survivors, they are huddled together, scared of being taken away again. It’s absurd that this is happening again, in our own country,” Mrs Milstein said.

She described life on the kibbutz, a semi-socialist farm rooted in Israel’s history, as a big family.

“It’s not only my house, my whole community was destroyed. Even if people survived this, it will never be the same community again. No one in this country will live like they did before.”

Shaked Haran, another relative who moved out from the kibbutz a few months ago, called on the German, Italian and Austrian governments to get involved and bring them back. “It’s your citizens who are being brutalised, you need to bring them back,” she said.

Ms Shaked, who is eight months pregnant, is meeting Stefan Siebert, the German ambassador to Israel, on Wednesday to demand that his government does more to ensure the grandmother, mother and two children, who are German citizens, are released from Gaza safely.

