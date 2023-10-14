Hamas thanks Putin for his position

Hamas, the Islamic group that governs Gaza, said on Saturday morning that it welcomed Russia's "tireless efforts aimed at stopping Israel's aggression" against the militants.

Source: CNN, referring to a statement by Hamas

Quote from Hamas: "[We] appreciate Russian President Vladimir Putin 's position regarding the ongoing Zionist aggression against our people and his rejection of the Gaza siege, the cutting of relief supplies, and the targeting of safe civilians there."

Details: On Wednesday, Putin called on both sides in the fighting between Israel and Hamas to "minimise or reduce to zero" civilian casualties, and on Friday, the Foreign Ministry of Russia made similar calls for peace.

CNN noted that Putin is speaking out as Russia continues its ruthless military campaign against Ukraine and is under investigation by the International Criminal Court for crimes against humanity.

In addition to Putin's comments, Russia's ambassador to the UN spread out a resolution on Friday calling for a "ceasefire".

Background:

Putin has supported the need for Palestinian-Israeli negotiations, which, in his opinion, should result in the creation of an independent Palestine with East Jerusalem as its capital.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has called on NATO to unite in the fight against terrorism and noted that Hamas' tactics in Israel are the same as those used by Russia against Ukraine.

