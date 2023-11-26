Hamas thanks Putin for his support as it releases Russian hostage

A Red Cross vehicle with hostages who were abducted by Hamas - via Reuters

Hamas thanked Vladimir Putin for his support for the “Palestinian cause” as the terror group released a Russian hostage from the Gaza Strip on Sunday afternoon.

It said its release of a Russian citizen from the war-ravaged territory was made in appreciation of the position taken by Moscow’s position on the conflict with Israel.

“In response to the efforts of Russian president Putin and in appreciation of the Russian position in support of the Palestinian cause, we released a detainee who holds Russian citizenship,” Hamas said.

The group’s statement did not name the individual who had been freed and here was no immediate comment from Moscow.

Russia’s state-run TASS news agency cited Hamas as saying that the hostage had been handed over to the Red Cross.

The neutral, Swiss-based organisation has already facilitated the release and transfer of dozens of Hamas-held hostages and Palestinian detainees under the terms of a four-day truce between the terror group and Israel.