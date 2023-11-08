Hamas victim speaks, shares terrifying survival story in Los Angeles event

Survivors who had escaped being held hostage by Hamas and loved ones of current hostages are speaking out and calling for freedom amid the Israel-Hamas War. The Israeli-American Council of Los Angeles held a special event Tuesday night at the Saban Theater in Beverly Hills where those affected by the war gathered. The event’s organizers said the goal is to show the world the horror being inflicted on Israel by the Palestinian terrorist group Hamas on Oct. 7th in what they are calling, “Black Sabbath” or “Black Saturday.” The terrorist group has killed at least 1,400 people and captured hundreds of hostages. “I really believed this was the way I’m going to die,” said Ariel Ein-Gal, a 26-year-old Hamas victim. “Like, I really accepted it.” Ein-Gal is an Israeli citizen visiting Los Angeles to share the terrifying story of how he and 19 friends escaped a surprise terrorist attack on his homeland. KTLA's Chris Wolfe reports on Nov. 7, 2023.

