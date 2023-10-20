‘Hamas wants to fight in the city – it levels the playing field’: What war in Iraq can teach Israel

The horror of urban warfare, of the type looming in Gaza, holds a unique grip on the imagination. Images from Stalingrad and Hue City and Fallujah, and more recently from Bakhmut and Mariupol, are etched on the popular memory: desperate men fighting building to building through bombed-out streets, where peril might lurk in every window and around every corner.

“Urban fighting makes such a strong impression on people because we think of cities as essentially living things,” says David Betz, professor of war in the modern world at King’s College London. “The sight of obliterated cities is very psychologically jarring to people, and it takes very little effort to reduce a modern building into a state of shambles. The irony is that from a military point of view, a destroyed building can be more useful than an intact one.”

Col Richard Kemp, who served for 29 years in the British Army as an infantry battalion commanding officer, says that from a fighting point of view it is one of the most challenging forms of combat. “It’s one of the most difficult forms of warfare, particularly if you are attacking,” he says. “You know that you’re in enormous danger. Soldiers know there’s danger from every direction. It’s a 360-degree threat everywhere you go. It means a higher level of alert.”

Betz agrees. “It’s a very three-dimensional battlefield,” he says. There’s lots of cover available to attack from, and lots of potentially protected movement through buildings, tunnels or sewers. The terrain means it tends to break up into small-unit engagements, which can make it difficult to control the battlefield. To fight well in that environment you have to be well trained and have good low-level commanders who can deal with the space broken up like that.”

Gaza: ‘The sight of obliterated cities is very psychologically jarring to people,’ says Betz

Two innovations have affected urban warfare, at least in theory. One is precision weapons, which in theory allow a more targeted approach than the old-fashioned barrage approach. But they can have limited utility where there is so much cover. The other innovation is the proliferation of low-cost drones, which help improve the quality of information on the battlefield. But Kemp says the essentials are unchanged.

ADVERTISEMENT Advertisement

“Fundamentally, it’s the same sort of thing it has always been,” says Kemp. “Fighting building to building, characterised by heavy casualty rates, high rates of ammunition expenditure and problems with logistics. Nothing has alleviated those things.”

Elliot Ackerman knows that all too well. He led a marine rifle platoon in the Second Battle of Fallujah in Iraq in November 2004. It was the largest urban battle the US had fought since Hue City in Vietnam in 1968. His platoon comprised about 46 Marines. Of those, all except five received Purple Hearts, the medal they give you if you’re wounded. Ackerman saw first hand the devastating effects of urban battle on life and nerves. After the conflict he was awarded the Silver Star, America’s third-highest decoration for valour in combat.

“Much like Gaza, there had been a first battle of Fallujah in [the] March, which because of civilians had been a stalemate,” he says, over the phone from his home in Washington DC. “The US had withdrawn outside the city, shut it off and reached an agreement with the Iraqis where they would have control. But very quickly Al-Qaeda in Iraq took over. It became clear that everything bad in the insurgency in that area was coming out of Fallujah. We had to go back in.”

Ackerman with his platoon in Fallujah, 2004

In another parallel with Gaza, there was a concerted effort beforehand to say they were going in and to tell civilians to get out of the city. By the November, Fallujah had been mostly evacuated, except for combatants. While that made their job easier in some respects, it meant they would end up going “from house to house to house” through the city, knowing that everyone left behind wanted to kill them.

“Many of them wanted to die,” Ackerman says. “They had made their decision to stay there and take as many Americans with them as possible. Their posture was not one of fighting and manoeuvring and trying to live another day. They would set themselves into suicidal positions where they knew there was no avenue of escape for them.”

The initial assault lasted about a week. On the day it began, the first rains of the season arrived. “We were under a lot of pressure to get from the north to the south of the city, so we could say we had secured it,” Ackerman says. “But in doing that quickly we bypassed a lot of the Al Qaeda-in-Iraq guys. They were behind us. So when we got to the south end of the city we turned around and they handed us satellite images of our sector. Each building had a number on it. We spent the next three weeks going through every house in the city, looking for holdouts. There was a lot of fighting as we came across those holdouts and they ambushed us. A lot of guys got killed that way.”

Quickly American troops realised that the tactics they had trained with were of limited use against an enemy who was willing to die. “We learnt very quickly, on the fly, how to fight effectively,” says Ackerman. “We’d been trained to fight urban warfare as CQB – close quarters battle. It’s what you see in the movies where everyone runs into the room shouting ‘clear clear clear’. The idea is that you send so many guys into a room fast enough you’ll overwhelm the enemy and kill them. Within a day or two we realised that was bupkis – hostage rescue stuff. We had less in common with Delta Force and more with the Marines in the South Pacific in World War Two, when they were fighting the Japanese in pillboxes.”

Instead, Ackerman says, once they realised there were insurgents in a house, knowing there were no civilians around, they would not send in Marines to get killed. They would surround the building and call up a tank, or an armoured bulldozer – which they had been sent by the Israelis – and level it. “No Marine’s life is worth a house,” he says. “And we weren’t trying to capture these guys, we were trying to kill them.”

Ackerman and his platoon spent weeks going through every house in Fallujah, looking for insurgents

Once the insurgents realised what the Marines were doing, however, they quickly adapted their tactics as well. “When the first Marine would go into a house, they would have an insurgent on the far side with a machine gun trained right on the door, so as soon as he would go in they’d stitch him up. Then two other insurgents would be standing by the door like a snatch team, and drag that Marine into a back room of the house. They knew that we had this ethos that we don’t leave people behind. If they grabbed one of our folks, that was the way to lure us in. His comrades wouldn’t know if he was alive or dead, but they couldn’t bring the building down on the insurgents because one of their comrades was in there, so they were forced to go house to house. We called them hell houses.”

“Often when we think of warfare, the US or Israeli military machine, we think of these high-tech weapons [that] somehow make that kind of really brutal fighting a thing of the past. When you go into cities, it’s not. That’s why Hamas wants to fight in the city. Because it levels the playing field and creates these horrific scenarios. You’ll see a lot of horrible images coming out of these battles, doubly so if civilians are there.”

Ackerman barely slept for the first week of the assault. He didn’t take off his body armour for a week. He didn’t shower for a month. “My sense memory of Fallujah – of every firefight I’ve been in – is my boots being wet, because I had sweated so much. There’s an incredible physicality to this kind of fighting.” While bullets, RPGs and debris shred flesh, the constant terror shreds the nerves. Four days into the battle, one of Ackerman’s Marines came to him weeping, saying he couldn’t take it any more. “I keep thinking about my daughter,” he said. “Every time I go into a house I think about her.” Knowing that fear is contagious, Ackerman sent him out of the battle. The Marine and another in the platoon were brothers-in-law, married to two sisters. The other brother-in-law said he would never talk to him again.

On the night of November 11 2004, Ackerman’s platoon found themselves surrounded, after a firefight in which they had had to evacuate two casualties – one shot in the head, another in the femoral artery. They had to put bags of salt down to stop them slipping in the blood. Ackerman spent more than an hour on the roof of the building in an exposed position, helping direct fire at insurgents in the buildings around. As his citation for the Silver Star put it, “Lieutenant Ackerman never wavered during the fight even after taking 13 casualties.” On the night of the 14th, after days of near-continuous fighting, Ackerman and a handful of men stormed a burning building in which fellow Marines lay wounded. The citation: “Throwing hand grenades and firing pistols at point blank range, his small band of warriors went toe to toe with the determined enemy.” It was then that Ackerman was wounded, taking a shrapnel blow to the back.

Nineteen years after Fallujah, Ackerman is a journalist and author of several acclaimed books of fiction and non-fiction. Watching what may be about to happen in Gaza, he is apprehensive. Apart from the proliferation of cheap drones – a tool he says he wishes he’d had – urban warfare tactics haven’t changed much. Cities are still claustrophobic, casualty-heavy places in which to fight, where death might lurk around any wall.

“If I was addressing Netanyahu and a bunch of generals, I’d be telling them this is going to be very difficult,” he says. “Prepare to have really harrowing images coming out of Gaza, and understand that is going to quickly erode the political capital that exists for this capital. If I were talking to a bunch of young Israeli soldiers, I’d tell them they’re in for something pretty tough and they’re about to have to earn their pay. Nobody wins in this.”

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.