Hambleton crash: Man who caused TT biker's death sentenced

A man who caused a crash which killed a "celebrated" motorbike racer has been given a suspended prison sentence.

Antony Whitaker, 78, of Barnoldswick, Lancashire, pulled on to Shard Road near the Shard Bridge in Hambleton, and performed an almost U-turn across the path of Mark Butterworth's motorcycle.

Mr Butterworth, 78, died in hospital after the crash in June 2022.

Whitaker admitted causing death by careless driving and was jailed for nine months, suspended for 20 months.

Lancashire Police said Whitaker, of Richmond Road, who was 77 at the time, parked his Volkswagen Touran in an entrance on the A588 Shard Road near to Shard Bridge at about 15:00 BST on 25 June 2022.

Approximately 40 minutes later, he pulled back out on to the road conducting almost a U-turn across the path of a motorcycle ridden by Mr Butterworth, who had no chance to avoid a collision, police said.

Police said Mr Butterworth was a "much-loved husband and highly respected and celebrated motorcycle racer".

He retired from the sport at 74 having spent most of his life racing competitively across the country including at the Isle of Man TT.

'Infectious sense of humour'

His wife Marie said "my world has been destroyed" by her husband's death.

Paying tribute, she said she missed his "infectious sense of humour and kindness" every single day.

"He had a lifetime passion for motorcycles and started his racing career from an early age, regularly winning races and championships. At race meetings he would regularly help other competitors and was also renowned for the race engines he built.

"He had a style of racing that was like poetry in motion - effortless and very smooth and was widely respected by all who knew him.

"Mark, I love and miss you so much and I hope you are still racing your bike in heaven."

Sgt Matt Davidson said: "This was a tragic case in which a well-respected and popular motorcyclist lost his life.

"This incident highlights the need for drivers to take extra care in situations where they may encounter vulnerable road users like motorcyclists.

"On this occasion Antony Whitaker did not do this and it cost Mark Butterworth his life."

Why not follow BBC North West on Facebook, X and Instagram? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk