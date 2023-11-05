Hamburg airport closed after armed man rams vehicle with child through gate

Police vehicles and ambulances arrive at Hamburg airport after an armed man drove through a gate (AP)

An armed man drove a car through a barrier onto the grounds of the Hamburg airport on Saturday evening, according to local police, before firing a weapon twice in the air.

Police said no one appeared to be injured, but the airport announced it was currently closed for takeoffs and landings.

The event occurred around 8pm local time, police said. After firing the shots, the person threw two burning bottles out of the vehicle, they added.

The police spokesperson said a child was in the car.

A spokesperson for the airport said 27 flights had been affected (AP)

The police said separately on social media platform X that they were conducting a large operation and were assuming a “static hostage situation”.

The suspect’s wife is reported to have alleged a possible child abduction.

