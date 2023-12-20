Hamburg man arrested on child pornography charges

Dec. 19—A Hamburg man arrested Tuesday is accused of possessing and distributing child pornography, the Berks County district attorney's office said.

Steven F. Kull, 24, of the 100 block of North Third Street has been charged with the sexual abuse of children related to the dissemination and possession of child pornography, investigators said.

According to Chief County Detective Michael J. Gombar:

In Dec. 2022, authorities were informed by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children that several videos of what it suspected was child pornography was uploaded to the internet through a specific internet protocol address linked with Kull.

On March 2, county detectives executed a search warrant at the Kull's residence. A laptop computer and desktop computer were seized during the search. Kull admitted to investigators that he had viewed, shared and saved child pornography on his cellphone.

As a result of a forensic analysis by the Berks County District Attorney's Forensic Services Unit, numerous digital files of child pornography were recovered from the device.

On Monday, criminal charges were filed.

Kull surrendered to county detectives on Tuesday and was taken to Berks County Central Processing. He was arraigned before District Judge Kim Bagenstrose and released on $15,000 unsecured bail.