Hamburg Police Department marks 175 years of continuous service

May 21—HAMBURG — 2021 marks the 175th consecutive year the Hamburg Police Department is serving residents of this northern Berks County community.

The department was established on March 28, 1846, nine years after Hamburg was incorporated as a borough.

During the department recognition ceremony on Wednesday, Chief Anthony Kuklinski said the department is one of the oldest continuously serving police departments in Berks County and probably in the commonwealth, since it is 59 years older than the Pennsylvania State Police.

The ceremony began with the posting of colors and the Pledge of Allegiance by an honor guard from the department, Detective William Kramer and Officers Keven Chase, Joseph Mikos and Ryan Brobst.

Following an invocation by the Rev. Don Cieniewicz, of St. Mary Roman Catholic Church, recognition was given to former police chiefs including Michael Painter, Gene Shappell and the late Wilson H. Lewars.

Lewars was the first member of the department killed in the line of duty and also the first chief of police in Berks County killed in the line of duty.

Painter told more that 50 people attending that Lewars was shot in 1928 as he and a constable interrupted five men who were looting the Paterson Silk Plant. He died the following day.

As a result, Painter said that state police later apprehended four of the looters, who were all convicted of first-degree murder and sentenced to life at the Eastern State Penitentiary, where one died in September of 1934.

On Dec. 1, 1939, the fifth man was apprehended in Atlantic City, New Jersey. He was charged with complicity in Lewars' murder and also sentenced to life in prison.

Shappell also recognized Patrolman John Ayello, who died in the line of duty on Sept. 8, 2000.

He said that Ayello was conducting a felony arrest when he became stricken with a life-threatening illness.

Patrolman Levi Williamson was also listed as a line of duty death, but no other information could be found, Kuklinski said.

Story continues

Citations were presented to Kuklinski by state Sen. David G. Argall, R-29, Rush Township, and Rep. Jerry Knowles, R-123, Rush Township, and Tom Gerard, representing U.S. Rep. Dan Meuser, R-9.

Hamburg Mayor George Holmes said he is proud of the department, not only in its current status but also over the past 175 years.

There were remarks as well by Berks County Commissioner Christian Y. Leinbach.

"You are an example of what great policing is all about," said Leinbach, who is commissioners chairman.

David Steffen, chief of the Northern Lancaster County Regional Police Department and president of the Pennsylvania Chiefs of Police Association, also commended Kuklinski and his department for reaching the milestone.

Distinguished Unit Citations and pins were presented to nine members of the department, seven full time and two part time, for their work during the COVID-19 pandemic.

While taking the proper precautions, Kuklinski said, his officers remained on the streets, protecting residents and businesses.

The ceremony under sunny skies outside the police department concluded with a benediction by the Rev. Mark Caston, of The Bridge Church, and remarks by Holmes.

It was followed by a light lunch and open house of the department, featuring numerous items of memorabilia highlighting its 175-year history.