Hamburg: Pupils evacuated after teacher reportedly threatened with gun

A police officer at the school in the Blankenese district

A police operation is under way in Hamburg after two armed youths reportedly threatened a teacher at a school before fleeing the scene.

Hamburg Police have blocked roads in the Blankenese area and sent armed officers inside the school.

Some students have been evacuated according to the police who added they will be taken to the nearby Reich President Ebert Barracks.

It is not yet clear if there are any injuries.

Posting on social media at 12:25 local time (11:25 GMT) Hamburg Police said: "There are currently indications of a threat situation at the Blankenese district school.

"Police forces are already on site and are taking initial measures."

According to initial findings, a police spokesman told reporters near the scene that two young people threatened a teacher with a weapon or showed a weapon.

The police further reported the two then left the classroom and fled.

German TV station NDR said it is still unclear whether the suspects are students from the Blankenese district school and added there are no evidence of injuries.