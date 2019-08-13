Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HHFA): Should The Future Outlook Worry You?

After Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft's (ETR:HHFA) recent earnings announcement in March 2019, analyst consensus outlook seem bearish, with earnings expected to decline by 10% in the upcoming year against the past 5-year average growth rate of 14%. Currently with a trailing-twelve-month profit of €112m, the consensus growth rate suggests that earnings will drop to €101m by 2020. Below is a brief commentary around Hamburger Hafen und Logistik's earnings outlook going forward, which may give you a sense of market sentiment for the company. Investors wanting to learn more about other aspects of the company should research its fundamentals here.

Exciting times ahead?

Over the next three years, it seems the consensus view of the 8 analysts covering HHFA is skewed towards the positive sentiment. Given that it becomes hard to forecast far into the future, broker analysts tend to project ahead roughly three years. To understand the overall trajectory of HHFA's earnings growth over these next fews years, I've fitted a line through these analyst earnings forecast to determine an annual growth rate from the slope.

From the current net income level of €112m and the final forecast of €118m by 2022, the annual rate of growth for HHFA’s earnings is 7.2%. EPS reaches €1.77 in the final year of forecast compared to the current €1.54 EPS today. Margins are currently sitting at 8.7%, which is expected to expand to 8.7% by 2022.

Next Steps:

Future outlook is only one aspect when you're building an investment case for a stock. For Hamburger Hafen und Logistik, I've put together three relevant aspects you should look at:

