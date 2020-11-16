Hamburger Stand Is the Place For Delicious, Mouthwatering Fare this National Fast Food Day

Restaurant Chain's Tried & True Fan Favorites & Their Delectable New Menu Items Will Drive Your Taste Buds Wild!

IRVINE, Calif., Nov. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- If you're looking for a delicious quick meal or somewhere special to celebrate National Fast Food Day on November 16th, Hamburger Stand is the place! Choose from a myriad of scrumptious fan favorites or shake things up with some yummy new menu items. Like pairing a mouthwatering burger or hot dog with one of their new Tater Scoops! These flavorful, scoop-shaped fried potatoes are loaded with tons of tasty topping including Double Cheese, Chili Cheese or Cheesy Bacon. If you're craving something cool and festive, try the new Peppermint Shake, or add a little crunch to the mix with the new Oreo Cookie Peppermint Shake.

Celebrate National Fast Food Day at Hamburger Stand with delicious new Tater Scoops! They’re crispy, scoop-shaped fried potatoes loaded with your favorite toppings in THREE tasty flavor combinations including Double Cheese, Chili Cheese and Cheesy Bacon. Available for a limited time only!

"Whether its National Fast Food Day or any day, Hamburger Stand is great place to pick up delicious food," said Doug Koegeboehn, Chief Marketing Officer for Hamburger Stand. "If you're craving a quick delicious snack or a meal the whole family will love, we've got you covered."

To find a Hamburger Stand near you, visit www.hamburgerstand.com and enter your city or ZIP code in the search tool.

About Hamburger Stand

Founded by John Galardi in 1982 in Garden Grove, Calif. and based in Irvine, Calif., Hamburger Stand prides itself on bringing quality burgers and more to its customers at a great value. It operates 12 stores in four states and is part of The Galardi Group, which is also the parent company of Wienerschnitzel and Tastee-Freez LLC. Visit our Facebook or Twitter to learn more about the brand.

Founded by John Galardi in 1982 in Southern California, Hamburger Stand prides itself on bringing quality food at a great value. It operates 12 stores in four states and is part of The Galardi Group, which is parent company of Wienerschnitzel and Tastee-Freez LLC. (PRNewsfoto/Hamburger Stand)

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hamburger-stand-is-the-place-for-delicious-mouthwatering-fare-this-national-fast-food-day-301173257.html

SOURCE Hamburger Stand