Hamburger-wielding Miami-Dade cop beats wife, authorities say. He’s been charged

A Miami-Dade police officer is in trouble with the law after he beat his wife with food and his fists Thursday afternoon, authorities said.

Andres Perez III, a 34-year-old from Hialeah, is facing a battery charge. As of Friday, he was no longer in the Broward Sheriff’s Office Jail, records showed.

Sometime before 4 p.m., Perez got into a heated argument over finances and infidelity with his wife, who he has been in a relationship for eight years and married for three, a Miramar police arrest report read.

The woman’s identity and where the fight took place was not released by police.

When Perez stormed into the kitchen toward his wife he threw a McDonald’s cheeseburger at her, the report read.

Shortly after, he swung his fist at her and struck her behind the ear.

Miami-Dade Police Interim Director Stephanie V. Daniels said in a statement, ”It is disheartening to learn that one of my officers was arrested for a domestic violence incident, that occurred while he was off duty.”

“Police officers are held to a higher standard; this type of behavior will not be tolerated,” she continued. “Any actions that may hinder the public’s confidence in law enforcement is unacceptable.”