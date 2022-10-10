A hamburglar? Man sentenced to prison for robbing Wilmington McDonald's

A New Hanover County jury found one man guilty of a 2015 armed robbery at a Wilmington McDonald's.

Richard McLaughlin, 48, of Pennsylvania, was found guilty Friday by a jury in the New Hanover County Criminal Superior Court Friday for his involvement in a robbery on Oct. 17, 2015, at the McDonald's at Eastwood Road and Military Cutoff Road.

McLaughlin and one other man entered the back door, left open by an employee of the McDonald's who was also charged in connection to the crime, after the restaurant had closed, according to a news release from the New Hanover County District Attorney's Office.

McLaughlin cleared the safe inside the restaurant while his co-conspirator chased an employee out of the restaurant with a firearm. The armed offender got away in a vehicle that was later stopped by police. The driver of the car was detained, but the armed offender jumped from the car and fled, according to the news release.

"This victim ran for his life and video surveillance showed that he barely got away," Assistant District Attorney Connie Jordan said in the news release. "The jury's verdicts have made communities across the US safer this week and we are so grateful for their service."

McLaughlin was arrested and held in federal custody out of state until December 2021 for past robberies he was involved in, including one in Pennsylvania and one in New Jersey. He was transported back to New Hanover County in December 2021 by the US Marshal Service to face charges from the robbery at the McDonalds.

He was previously convicted in New Hanover County in 1993 for assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury and for common law robbery when cut open a taxi driver's face while attempting to rob him, according to the news release.

McLaughlin will serve between 18 and 24 years in prison for his role in the Wilmington robbery.

Contact reporter Sydney Hoover at shoover@gannett.com or on Twitter at @sydneymhoover.

This article originally appeared on Wilmington StarNews: Man sentenced to 24 years for robbery of Wilmington McDonald's