Hamden accident involving CT Transit bus leaves one with life-threatening injuries

Hamden police have made an arrest, and plan to make more, following a car accident involving a CT Transit bus Monday morning.

The accident occurred around 10 a.m., near Whitney Avenue and Huntington Circle.

“The preliminary investigation revealed that a vehicle turned in front of the bus on Whitney Avenue from Huntington Circle, after failing to stop at a stop sign,” police said. “The vehicle sustained extensive damage in the collision. The occupants of the vehicle were reportedly stealing mail from mailboxes prior to the collision.”

The driver of the vehicle sustained life threatening injuries and is being treated at Yale-New Haven Hospital. Two additional passengers in the suspect vehicle fled the scene but were later arrested with the help of Cheshire police. One passenger was taken to the hospital for minor injuries.

One of the suspects, Ali Mohamad Sanoh, 21, from the Bronx, New York was charged with sixth-degree conspiracy to commit larceny and interfering with police. He’s held on $25,000 bond and expected in court on Oct. 25.

The other suspects, including the driver and the second passenger, are still under investigation, police said.

“Additional arrests are expected,” police said.

The bus driver was also transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, and two bus passengers reported no injuries.

The road is expected to open again Monday afternoon.

