Hamden Fire Chief Apologizes For Traffic At Test Kit Distribution

HAMDEN, CT — Hamden Fire Chief Gary Merwede is apologizing for the traffic issues that happened in the area of Hamden High School during the COVID-19 test kit distribution on Tuesday afternoon.

The event was scheduled from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday in the Hamden High School parking lot, where officials and volunteers distributed the final 1,600 COVID-19 test kits that were allocated to the town by the state earlier this week.

Merwede released the following statement on social media on Wednesday:

Yesterday, Hamden Emergency Management used Hamden High School as a point of distribution of the state supplied at home COVID-19 test kits. The location was chosen because the school was closed for the day. The logistical planning wrapped cars around the building to keep them off Dixwell Avenue. The plan did not work, and traffic was affected throughout the plaza. We attempted a time-frame distribution to accommodate people as they left work.

Unfortunately the timing contributed to the traffic issues. While I understand that many other sites were backed up across the state, as Emergency Management Director I want to apologize for the inconvenience our distribution event caused. We can do better, and we will.

-Gary Merwede, Fire Chief / EMD

This article originally appeared on the Hamden Patch