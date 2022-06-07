Hamden man accused of threating, injuring police

Jun. 7—Delaware County authorities said a Hamden man was arrested after committing several crimes, including cutting a sheriff's deputy with a razor blade.

According to a June 7 media release from Delaware County Sheriff Craig DuMond, deputies were dispatched on June 2 to a domestic dispute, which escalated to a barricaded man refusing to allow family members to leave a Hamden residence. The man, Henry Stellato III, 45, armed himself with a shotgun and made threats to harm responding police officers, the release said.

Deputies and members of the sheriff's Special Response Team responded and convinced Stellato to put down the shotgun and exit the residence. Upon exiting the residence, the release said, Stellato initially approached SRT members, but became uncooperative and physically resisted being taken into custody. During the course of the resisting arrest, a SRT member was cut by a razor blade Stellato had taped between his fingers.

Stellato was arrested and charged with one count of menacing a police officer, a class D felony. He was arraigned in the town of Colchester Court and remanded to the Delaware County Correctional Facility without bail.

Stellato was later charged with one count of second-degree assault, a class D Felony; two counts of fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon, each a class A misdemeanor; and one count of second-degree obstructing governmental administration, a class A misdemeanor.

Stellato remained incarcerated Tuesday pending further court action, the release said.

Members of the State Police, town of Colchester Police Department and the village of Walton Police Department assisted at the scene, according to the release.