Hamden Mayor Tests Positive For COVID-19

HAMDEN, CT — Hamden Mayor Lauren Garrett has tested positive for COVID-19, she announced on Sunday.

“This morning I had a scratchy throat and a headache,” Garrett wrote in a post on Facebook. “I performed a rapid-test, the same kind of test that we have handed out at our 7 public distributions. The test registered as positive for COVID.

“I have been consistent with mask wearing. I am vaccinated and boosted. This variant seems to be very adept at infection. Vaccinations do seem to offer protection against severe infections for most. Please see below for the next round of vaccination clinics at our Keefe Community Center.

“I will follow our Town employee protocols and work from home for now. I have my computer and my phone so there’s not much I can’t do from home but I will miss going into work everyday.

“I feel fine and I am looking forward to getting back in the office.”





This article originally appeared on the Hamden Patch