Hamden police: 16-year-old girl charged in September shooting

A 16-year-old girl was charged in connection to a shooting in Hamden in September, police said.

Hamden Police Department officers responded to the area of Butler St. and Goodrich St. on Sept. 24 around 10 p.m. for multiple reports of shots fired.

The incident reportedly involved multiple individuals. Police found a gunshot victim in her Butler Street home suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to the shoulder. According to police, she was struck by a bullet that went through the wall of her house.

It did not appear that she was the intended target of the shooting, police said.

The teenager was charged with criminal attempt to commit first-degree assault, first-degree reckless endangerment, unlawful discharge of a firearm and carrying a pistol without a permit. She was held on a take into custody order and transported to Bridgeport juvenile detention.

Hamden police continue to investigate the shooting. Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Jay Bunnell at 203-230-4045 or jbunnell@hamdenpd.com.