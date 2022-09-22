Hamden police charge driver with allegedly leaving scene of crash, hitting a father and child

Hamden police arrested a 26-year-old man Thursday on charges he allegedly evaded the scene of a crash and struck a man carrying his young child as they crossed Dixwell Avenue in June.

The Hamden Police Department responded to the area near Dixwell Avenue and Hillcrest Avenue around 8:30 a.m. on June 9 for a report of a motor vehicle accident. Officers located the fleeing vehicle and attempted to stop the driver, later identified as Richard Atterberry of Hamden. Atterberry began driving in circles “erratically” before heading southbound on Dixwell Avenue, later striking a pedestrian who was holding his child while crossing Dixwell Avenue near Newton Street.

The father sustained serious, but non-life-threatening injuries, and the child sustained minor injuries, according to police.

Hamden Sgt. Brett Ferrara conducted an extensive investigation into the accident and identified Atterberry as the driver of the car, police said.

Atterberry was arrested Thursday and charged with first-degree reckless endangerment, reckless driving, evading responsibility, failure to obey a traffic signal, failure to drive in the proper lane, operating a motor vehicle without insurance, improper use of a license plate and failure to renew registration.

He was arraigned at Meriden Superior Court on Thursday and was held in lieu of a $50,000 bond.