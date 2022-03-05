Hamden police investigating fatal shooting of New Haven man
A New Haven man was shot and killed in Hamden early Saturday, police said.
Police responded to the shooting inside a condominium at 2390 State St. at about 3 a.m. The 22-year-old victim was rushed to Yale New Haven Hospital, where he died, police said.
The shooting appeared to stem from a domestic dispute, police said. Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Shawn Nutcher at 203-287-4812.
