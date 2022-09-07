Hamden Police seek information on missing 2-year-old

The Hamden Police Department is looking for information on a missing 2-year-old girl and her father.

Family members of Melody Bookert, 2, and her father Jaheem Bookert, 20, told police on Tuesday that last saw the two on Sunday near Ridge Road, according to police, Jaheem Bookert reportedly does not have a permanent address or cellphone.

Family members have not been able to get in contact with Jaheem since Sunday and are concerned they have been unable to reach him. Jaheem is often with Melody for long periods of time, according to police.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Hamden Police Department at 203-230-4000.