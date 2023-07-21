Hamdenpolice:Suspect, 18, arrested in Helen Street shooting

Jul. 20—Wydra said the investigation remains "open and active."

"I would like to commend all the officers who worked diligently on this investigation, specifically Sergeant Jomo Crawford, Detective Jay Bunnell, Detective Shawn Nutcher, and Detective Andrew Lipford," he said.

Wydra said a possible shooting was reported on Helen Street around 3:30 p.m. Wednesday. Shortly after officers arrived at the scene, Yale New Haven Hospital notified police dispatchers that an 18-year-old man with a gunshot wound had shown up at the emergency room, Wydra said.

The man had been transported to the hospital by a family member and was listed in stable condition Wednesday, according to Wydra. His condition Thursday was not immediately available.

Wydra said the department's Major Crimes Unit investigated the shooting into the early morning Thursday. Their efforts culminated in Gordon's arrest, Wydra said.

—

Report: CT bus that caught fire had pooled liquid in battery pack

—

State says 75 percent of unemployment claims are fake