Hamilton approves 6-month ban on recreational marijuana biz licenses

Dec. 7—Hamilton City Council is the latest community in Butler County this week to enact a temporary ban on recreational marijuana business licenses.

On Monday, Fairfield City Council approved by a 6-1 vote to enact a nine-month moratorium disallowing recreational marijuana license-holders from operating within the city. Tuesday, both Liberty Twp. and West Chester Twp. trustees enacted similar 360-day bans. As the expirations of each moratorium approaches, the local governments said they'll consider either letting them lapse, extending them, or outright banning them.

After several votes and a lengthy discussion, Hamilton voted on a six-month moratorium.

The Hamilton City Council is the latest local governmental body to consider such legislation following the Nov. 7 vote with Issue 2 to legalize recreational marijuana in Ohio. Issue 2 passed with 57% of the vote statewide, making Ohio the 24th state to legalize recreational marijuana.

The law takes effect Thursday, which could be altered by the Ohio legislature, but for now, it allows, among other things, adults 21 and over to legally possess up to 2.5 ounces of marijuana, as well as use and grow (six plants per person and 12 per household). It also imposes a 10% sales tax.

The new law also allows local governments to prohibit or limit the number of operators, processors, and cultivators from operating within the city, according to Ohio Revised Code section 3780.25. It also states that local governments are able to prevent license holders from operating within their jurisdiction, even after a license is issued and the business is operating, according to the same section of the ORC.

Council members agreed to discuss the matter further to develop a plan of action once the state has established rules. This six-month ban could also be extended when it expires on June 12.

It was advised by Law Director Letitia Block to have some type of prohibition on the books ahead of Thursday's recreational marijuana law takes effect. Vice Mayor-elect Eric Pohlman conceded from his stance to have at a minimum of a 12-month ban to get something on the books, though "it's against my heart" to put a timeline on it.

Council member Joel Lauer said a timeline holds City Council accountable, and Council member Suzan Vaughn said the council can still extend any ban or moratorium in June, if rules and regulations from the state is still undecided, or the city's not ready to proceed.