Hamilton begins process of creating its city port authority

Dec. 13—The city of Hamilton last week started the lengthy process of creating its own port authority.

The new Hamilton-focused entity would actually be a port authority and development finance agency with the sole purpose of focusing on the city's economic future.

While it's likely not necessary to seek approvals of any county agencies ― Middletown created in 2021 a port authority by resolution ― City Manager Joshua Smith said Hamilton will seek resolutions of support from the Butler County Commission and the Butler County Port Authority. The city manager said he had received conflicting legal opinions on creating the authority but felt this longer path would go a long way in maintaining positive relationships with the commission and county port.

Hamilton's proposed port authority and development finance agency would work in a complementary manner with the city's economic development staff. The port has different economic development tools that can be used, and a development finance agency can help developers with gaps in financing needed for projects.

The Ohio Council of Port Authorities said a port authority can perform "activities that enhance, foster, aid, provide, or promote transportation, economic development, housing, recreation, education, governmental operations, culture or research," citing state law. The Council of Development Finance Agencies said the authority's DFA side can issue tax-exempt and taxable bonds, provide credit enhancement programs, and offer direct lending, equity investments, or a broad range of access to capital financing mechanisms.

Last week, Hamilton City Council made the first move to create a Hamilton port authority and development finance agency by joining the Butler County Port Authority.

"By Ohio Revised Code, we would have to join the existing Butler County Port Authority, and that's all this first piece of legislation is doing," Smith said to City Council.

Council approved the declaration by way of emergency legislation so they can move quickly to seek support through resolutions from the two county agencies. Commissioners could have a resolution of support at its Dec. 22 meeting. If that's approved, Hamilton would seek the county port authority at its Jan. 16 meeting.

"Assuming they approve it, then it comes back to City Council for the final piece of legislation, which would actually create the port authority," Smith said. "If Council would approve that piece of legislation, then the port authority for the city of Hamilton would become official."

It could be February or March when this final piece of legislation could be up for consideration. That legislation would determine the number of members on the board of directors, which would be appointed by City Council.

Smith said he would step down to lead the new Hamilton port authority, but would stay as city manager until a replacement is found. Mayor Pat Moeller said when it's time to transition to a new top administrator, it would be an internal hire, calling Smith's administrative staff "proven" and with "experience in helping create some great projects."