Hamilton chiropractor facing 26 sex-related charges gives up license indefinitely

Lauren Pack, Journal-News, Hamilton, Ohio
·2 min read

Mar. 2—Hamilton chiropractor Dr. Stephen Boyd, who is facing 26 sex-related charges, has agreed to place his license on inactive status indefinitely.

Boyd, who is free on bond, was arrested Dec. 9 after a grand jury returned the indictment against him for allegedly inappropriately touching patients and engaging in misconduct. Boyd has also been the subject of an investigation by the Ohio State Chiropractic Board.

Last week in a deal with the chiropractic board, Boyd agreed to place his license on inactive status indefinitely, according to documents obtained by the Journal-News.

"Dr. Boyd further agrees that placing his license on inactive status does not forfeit the board's ability to impose disciplinary sanctions against his license upon any adjudication hearing," the agreement states.

Boyd was scheduled for a hearing before the board last month, but that hearing did not take place. The agreement was signed by all parties on Feb. 22.

The agreement also states after the criminal case and possible appeals, the board may schedule another hearing.

Boyd, who is free on bond, is scheduled to be back in Butler County Common Pleas Court on March 9.

The indictment accuses the 57-year-old of committing sex-related crimes for decades. According to prosecutors, the indictment involves crimes against eight victims who were juveniles and young adults in their late teens at the time of the alleged crimes. The alleged crime occurred between November 1998 and December 2014.

Boyd is charged with 12 counts of gross sexual imposition, seven counts of sexual battery, four counts of rape, two counts of attempted sexual battery and one count of attempted rape.

"Given the numerous contacts that detectives have had with subjects in this investigation, it is believed that there may be more victims that have been mistreated by Dr. Boyd in the 30+ years that he has been practicing here in the City of Hamilton," Hamilton police earlier posted on social media. "The Hamilton Police Department is requesting that anyone with further information regarding this investigation please reach out to the designated tip line at 513- 868-5811 ext. 1009."

Butler County Prosecutor Michael Gmoser said in January additional charges could be considered by a grand jury, and a superseding indictment could be issued.

The Ohio State Chiropractic Board sent Boyd a letter on February 2020 notifying him of sexual misconduct allegations by two patients dating back to 1989 and the early 1990s. Two more patients with allegations as late as 2012 were added to the complaint in June.

