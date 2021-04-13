Hamilton chiropractor facing 26 sex-related charges indicted again for new alleged crimes

Lauren Pack, Journal-News, Hamilton, Ohio
·2 min read
Apr. 13—Hamilton chiropractor Dr. Stephen Boyd, who is facing 26 sex-related charges, has been indicted on new felony charges.

Boyd, who is free on bond, was arrested Dec. 9 after a grand jury returned the indictment against him for allegedly inappropriately touching patients and engaging in misconduct. Boyd has also been the subject of an investigation by the Ohio State Chiropractic Board.

The indictment accuses the 57-year-old of committing sex-related crimes for decades. According to prosecutors, the original indictment involves crimes against eight victims who were juveniles and young adults in their late teens at the time of the alleged crimes. The alleged crime occurred between November 1998 and December 2014.

Boyd was first charged with 12 counts of gross sexual imposition, seven counts of sexual battery, four counts of rape, two counts of attempted sexual battery and one count of attempted rape.

On Monday, a grand jury returned an indictment against Boyd for two new counts of gross sexual imposition, both fourth-degree felonies.

Assistant Butler County Prosecutor Kelly Heile said the new indictment alleges charges against a victim who came forward after the initial indictment as the ninth alleged victim.

The new charges allege the crimes occurred between June 4, 2013 and June 3, 2016, according to the indictment.

In February, in a deal with the chiropractic board, Boyd agreed to place his license on inactive status indefinitely, according to documents obtained by the Journal-News.

"Dr. Boyd further agrees that placing his license on inactive status does not forfeit the board's ability to impose disciplinary sanctions against his license upon any adjudication hearing," the agreement states.

Boyd was scheduled for a hearing before the board last month, but that hearing did not take place.

The agreement also states after the criminal case and possible appeals the board may schedule another hearing.

The Ohio State Chiropractic Board sent Boyd a letter on February 2020 notifying him of sexual misconduct allegations by two patients dating back to 1989 and the early 1990s. Two more patients with allegations as late as 2012 were added to the complaint in June.

