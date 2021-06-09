Hamilton County cold case unit solves murder with ties to former Tennessee Gov. Ray Blanton

Jun. 9—Hamilton County District Attorney's cold case unit says it has solved part of a 42-year-old murder case that was tied up in a former Tennessee governor's scandal.

On Wednesday morning, District Attorney Neal Pinkston said at a news conference that William Edward Alley shot and killed Samuel Pettyjohn in 1979.

Alley died in federal prison in 2005. He was serving time for bank robbery.

In the early morning hours of Feb. 1, 1979, Chattanooga business owner Samuel Pettyjohn was shot four times with a .45-caliber handgun and died immediately. The case went unsolved for over 40 years.

Pinkston said former Gov. Ray Blanton was involved in Pettyjohn's killing. A building that Pettyjohn owned had blown up several years before his death. The incident brought state and federal investigators to Chattanooga. Around that time, Blanton was involved in what's known as the pardon and parole scheme in which cash was given to the governor's office in return for certain people in jail to be released early.

Pettyjohn was involved in that scheme and ended up cooperating with federal investigators on a number of occasions, Pinkston said. Pettyjohn also testified in front of a federal grand jury about what he knew about Blanton's scandal.

"Essentially, Mr. Pettyjohn cooperated with authorities and knew too much about what was going on locally, as well as the state level, and individuals didn't like that and so individuals hired to murder him," Pinkston said. "Here we are some 42 years later."

Pinkston said Alley was given orders and payment to murder Pettyjohn. Alley, a white man, then reportedly dressed in disguise with skin-darkening makeup and fatally shot Pettyjohn in the head and chest.

Pinkston and local law enforcement reopened the case about five years ago and will consider it closed, though no charges have been filed.

Since there is no statute of limitations for first-degree murder, Pinkston says the office will remain open to further information about those involved.

The investigation found that money for Alley came from people in the Chattanooga community and that a third party paid a portion of the contract on behalf of Blanton's administration.

After presenting the evidence, a Hamilton County grand jury on Monday said that if Alley were alive today he would have been indicted for the first-degree, premeditated murder of Pettyjohn.

Saadiq Pettyjohn, one of Samuel Pettyjohn's sons, spoke at the news conference about how grateful he and his family are to have closure in the case. He also told the story of how his mother and father met and about their first date in Alton Park, wanting to add some humanity to the story of his father's life and death.

"My father was a taxi driver, that's how he ended up meeting my mom," Pettyjohn said. "She was an elementary school teacher. She was walking her two sons to school. They had to either take a bus take a taxi or walk. My father zoomed up and tried to put his best moves on her."

Pettyjohn also talked about the darker side of his father's story, of how he would always tell his wife that he would end up either in jail or dead. Pettyjohn also said his mother, who is alive and 90 years old, wanted to send a message that her late husband "had a heart of gold and was a very generous, giving person."

Saadiq Pettyjohn also said some members of his family are pushing for additional information on where the money paid to his father's killer came from and who may be held accountable.

Blanton died in 1996.

This is a developing story. Stay with the Times Free Press for updates.

