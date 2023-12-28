Hamilton County Coroner's Office seeks family, friends of Teresa Heger

The Hamilton County Coroner's Office is seeking help in finding family or friends of Teresa Heger.

Heger died on Dec. 27, 2023 at a friend's house on Logan Street in Cincinnati, Ohio. The coroner's office has no contact information for her next of kin.

Heger was a 54-year-old white female who last resided at 619 Oak St., Cincinnati, Ohio. She was born on Jan. 2, 1969.

Please contact Chief Investigator Justin Weber at 513-946-8700 should you have any information.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Hamilton County coroner seeks family, friends of Teresa Heger