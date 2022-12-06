Hamilton County corrections officer accused of taking nude photos of man at gym

A Hamilton County corrections officer has been placed on administrative leave after he was accused of taking nude photos of a man inside a Fairfield gym.

Michael Crawford, 31, of Hamilton, Ohio, was indicted last month on charges of illegal use of a minor or impaired person in nudity-oriented material or performance and nonconsensual dissemination of private sexual images, according to documents filed in Butler County Common Pleas Court.

Jail and court records show Crawford was booked into the Butler County Jail on Friday, though he's since been released on his own recognizance and ordered to electronic monitoring.

Crawford is accused of taking nude photos of a developmentally delayed man inside a Planet Fitness restroom, Butler County Prosecutor Assistant Attorney Lindsay Sheehan told Enquirer media partner Fox19.

Sheehan said Crawford took the photo inside the Fairfield gym’s bathroom and then posted it on social media, adding the gym's employees called police. The alleged incident happened in September.

Crawford was placed on unpaid administrative leave as a result of the charges, Hamilton County Sheriff Charmaine McGuffey said in a statement on Tuesday.

Crawford's attorney has yet to respond to a message from The Enquirer seeking comment.

