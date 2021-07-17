Hamilton County corrections officer arrested, fired, after alleged sexual relations with inmates

Jul. 17—A corrections officer at the Silverdale Detention Center was arrested and is being charged with having sexual relations with two inmates at the jail.

Christopher Freed, 21, had sexual relationships with two female inmates at Silverdale while on duty, according to an affidavit from the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office.

The affidavit also said one of the inmates performed sexual acts in exchange for watching shows on Freed's Hulu account.

During the investigation, Freed turned over two hand-written notes from each of the inmates, the affidavit states. One was a list of things to do and another was a request for a sexual favor.

The alleged sexual acts involving Freed took place at the same location in the jail but happened separately.

According to a release from the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office, the department's Criminal Investigations Division received a tip that led to the arrest.

Freed started working for the department in May. Because he hasn't had time to complete his mandatory six-month probation under civil service rules, he was fired immediately by Sheriff Jim Hammond.

The criminal investigation is ongoing, and Freed is due in court on Sept. 13.

