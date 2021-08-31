Hamilton County inmate dies of COVID-19

Aug. 31—A Hamilton County inmate has died of apparent complications from COVID-19, according to the sheriff's office.

Morghan Jean Elmore, 30, was arrested on Aug. 13 on drug charges and taken to the hospital on Aug. 21. She died on Monday.

The sheriff's department said in a news release that the death is being investigated by its Criminal Investigation Division, as are all in-custody deaths.

According to the sheriff's office, Elmore gave birth to a child before dying. The child is now in the custody of the Tennessee Department of Children's Services.