Hamilton County jury to decide if stepmom, step-grandparents abused boy

Amy Rodriguez sits in the courtroom of Hamilton County Common Pleas Judge Alison Hatheway during opening statements in her child abuse trial on Oct. 17.

A woman accused of torturing and abusing her stepson over three years was described by the boy in a letter as "a very good mom" who treated him well.

Alex Deardorff, an attorney for 46-year-old Amy Rodriguez , who along with her parents is standing trial on multiple child abuse charges, read from a letter the boy wrote in 2020 – two years after the alleged abuse began.

In closing arguments Thursday, Deardorff suggested that the abuse allegations stemmed from a custody battle involving the boy. Much of the case was based on his statements to authorities as well as his testimony.

In the letter, the boy, who was 12 at the time, addressed his biological mother, who died in 2016. He referred to Rodriguez, his stepmother, as “taco mom” and said she “has always been there” for him and his younger brother.

He said Rodriguez treated them “as if we were her own” and that she “is a very good mom.”

Closing arguments in the trial took place Thursday, after three weeks of testimony in Hamilton County Common Pleas Court.

Assistant Prosecutor Elizabeth Polston told jurors the boy had written the letter when he was in therapy and expected that Rodriguez would eventually find it.

Polston told jurors to focus on the boy’s medical condition when Rodriguez brought him to Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center in January 2021.

He was severely underweight, medically malnourished and had hypothermia, she said. His body temperature, in one reading, was 91 degrees.

His temperature was that low because Rodriguez gave him an infant’s blanket in the middle of winter and wasn’t feeding him, Polston said.

Prosecutor: Abuse escalated over the years

Prosecutors say the hospital visit was the culmination of abuse that had been increasing in severity and intensity over the years.

Polston said Rodriguez didn’t want to help him – she “was trying to break (him).”

Testimony during the trial surrounded Rodriguez’s alleged methods of disciplining the boy.

Discipline ranged from beatings with a spoon to being isolated from the rest of the family. Prosecutors said the boy was forced to stand in his room, inside an imaginary square for hours at a time. Eventually he had to eat meals while standing, prosecutors said. Video cameras monitored him

After he tried to run away, he was strapped to a bed, by his wrists and ankles.

If he wet or soiled his pants, according to prosecutors, he was put into a cold shower. He was forced to wear pull-up diapers.

Defense attorneys say boy lied repeatedly

Rodriguez’s 68-year-old mother, Susan, and 72-year-old father, Armin, are standing trial along with her. Each faces one count of child endangerment and complicity.

Susan Rodriguez, left, sits in the courtroom of Hamilton County Common Pleas Judge Alison Hatheway on Oct. 17.

Prosecutors say that when the boy went to Susan and Armin’s house, they carried out the punishments Rodriguez imposed.

Susan Rodriguez’s attorney, Chelsea Panzeca, said the boy had lied repeatedly and that his statements have changed, depending on the audience.

Panzenca said a detective who initially investigated the allegations didn’t believe there was enough evidence to pursue charges against the step-grandparents.

Armin Rodriguez’s attorney Mark Wieczorek noted that another child testified that there was no abuse by either step-grandparent.

The boy testified that he “hates Amy” and that he “hates Susan,” Wieczorek said.

Jurors are scheduled to begin deliberations Friday.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Jury to decide if stepmom, step-grandparents abused boy