A Hamilton County K9 officer was arrested over the weekend and is charged with domestic violence stemming from an incident in November, according to Hamilton County deputies.

Holmes allegedly hit the victim in the face, grabbed her wrists, and headbutted her, according to court documents.

Deputies say William Holmes has been stripped from his authoritative duties until the conclusion of the investigation and his firearms have also been confiscated.

Court documents show Holmes will appear in court on Wednesday at 9 a.m.

Enquirer Media partner Fox 19 provided this report.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Hamilton County K9 officer arrested, charged with domestic violence